Plateau Politics May Shift as Yilwatda Says Governor Mutfwang Joining APC Soon

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has announced plans to formally receive Governor Caleb Mutfwang into the party next month, marking a major political realignment in the state. National Chairman of APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, disclosed this to journalists shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting held at Crest Hotel, Jos, on Monday afternoon.

Yilwatda said the party would organise a colourful reception to welcome the governor, adding that his entry signals a new phase of unity and consolidation for APC in Plateau.

Addressing stakeholders, the APC chair stated that Mutfwang’s decision to join the party would further galvanise and strengthen its structure across the state.

He reiterated his commitment to welcoming all influential Nigerians willing to join APC, stressing that the party is determined to secure victory in future elections at all levels.

The national chairman also announced that all existing executive councils of the party nationwide had been transmuted into caretaker committees, whose tenure would run until March next year.

Yilwatda urged members to participate actively in the ongoing e registration exercise to become fully recognised APC members.

Former governor and senator for Plateau South, Simon Lalong, commended party members for their resilience and loyalty, assuring them that their interests would continue to be protected.

Lalong dismissed concerns arising from recent political developments, describing them as unnecessary.

In his welcome remarks, Chairman of APC in the state, Hon. Rufus Bature, reaffirmed the commitment of members in the state to uphold the decisions of party leaders.

In a vote of thanks, Chairman of the Council of Elders, Ambassador Danladi Wuyep, expressed satisfaction with the turnout and urged the party to continue recognising those who had laboured for its growth.