Nwachukwu Becomes AE-FUNAI’s New VC, Pledges Transformation

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

The Governing Council of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi State, has appointed Professor Daniel Nwachukwu as the new vice-chancellor of the institution.

The council said that his appointment followed “a painstaking and transparent process that involved over 40 seasoned professors”.

Nwachukwu, a professor of Cardiovascular Physiology in the Department of Physiology, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, becomes the fourth substantive vice-chancellor of AE-FUNAI.

Before this recent appointment, Nwachukwu served as the deputy vice-chancellor of the University of Nigeria Enugu Campus (UNEC) following his election in 2023.

Nwachukwu, in his acceptance speech, pledged to work tirelessly in collaboration with all stakeholders of AE-FUNAI to bring about positive change at the 14-year-old institution.

“I promise to justify the confidence reposed in me by working tirelessly with Council, staff and students to transform AE-FUNAI into a hub of academic and intellectual excellence,” he said.

Nwachukwu noted that his appointment “marks a new beginning” for the institution, adding that he would leverage his experience “to drive infrastructural growth, academic innovation, ethical standards, and boost our global visibility and ranking”.

He thanked the governing council for finding him worthy to serve the university in such an exalted position. He extended a hand of fellowship to those who vied with him for the VC post, urging them to work with him to move AE-FUNAI to greater heights.

The new VC would assume office on February 11, 2026, after the expiration of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sunday Elom, on February 10, 2026.

The incoming AE-FUNAI VC assured the university staff and students of his commitment to prioritising their welfare and working collaboratively to make AE-FUNAI a better place.

He dedicated his appointment to the Mother of Perpetual Help, his beloved wife and children, and all those who stood by him during his quest for the university’s top job.

Nwachukwu, who hails from Okposi in Ohaozara Local Government of Ebonyi, has had an illustrious career in academia, spanning over 26 years. He joined the services of UNN as a lecturer in July 1999 and rose to the highest academic rank of a professor in 2016.

He earned his first degree in Human Physiology from the University of Lagos in 1995, and later pursued a master’s degree at the University of Benin in 1997 and PhD in 2012.