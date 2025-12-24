CAF Names Semi Ajayi  Man-of-the-Match in Nigeria, Tanzania Clash

Nigeria defender Semi Ajayi was named Man-of-the-Match after a commanding all-around performance that anchored the Super Eagles’ 2–1 victory over Tanzania in their opening Group C fixture of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ajayi not only provided the decisive defensive solidity Nigeria needed in a tense contest, but also opened the scoring with a towering header in the 36th minute, rising above the Tanzanian defence to convert a well-weighted cross from Alex Iwobi.

The goal set Nigeria on their way and underlined Ajayi’s growing importance at both ends of the pitch.

Throughout the match, the central defender produced a composed display, reading danger early, winning aerial duels and organising a back line that was repeatedly tested by a spirited Tanzanian side eager to upset the odds.

Even after Tanzania drew level early in the second half, Ajayi remained assured, helping Nigeria regain control as the game entered a nervy phase.

His performance was capped by a series of crucial clearances and interceptions late in the match, as Tanzania pushed for another equaliser following Ademola Lookman’s superb strike that restored Nigeria’s lead.

The Man-of-the-Match award crowns an impressive outing for Ajayi, whose influence extended beyond his goal.

It was his second strike for the Super Eagles, following his earlier goal in a 2023 World Cup qualifier, and another reminder of his value as a dependable presence in high-pressure games.