U.S. to Partially Suspend Visa Issuance for Nigerians, 18 Other Countries from January 1, 2026

Chiemelie Ezeobi





Acting on guidance from the U.S. Department of State, the United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that, effective January 1, 2026, Nigeria will be among 19 countries whose nationals will face a partial suspension of U.S. visa issuance, under Presidential Proclamation 10998 aimed at “restricting and limiting the entry of foreign nationals to protect the security of the United States.”

According to a statement issued by the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria, the policy will take effect at 12:01 a.m. EST on January 1, 2026, and will affect the issuance of nonimmigrant B-1/B-2 visitor visas, as well as F, M, and J student and exchange visitor visas, in addition to all immigrant visas, subject to limited exceptions.

The proclamation also applies to nationals of Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burundi, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

However, the U.S. government clarified that certain categories of applicants will be exempted from the suspension.

According to them, these include immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran, dual nationals applying with passports of countries not subject to the suspension, Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for eligible U.S. government employees under 8 U.S.C. 1101(a)(27)(D), participants in certain major sporting events, and Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs).

The U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria further explained that Presidential Proclamation 10998 applies only to foreign nationals who are outside the United States on the effective date and who do not hold a valid U.S. visa at that time.

Foreign nationals who are outside the United States but already hold valid visas as of January 1, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. EST, are not subject to the proclamation, the statement said.

It also stressed that no visas issued before the effective date have been or will be revoked as a result of the policy.

The U.S. authorities added that visa applicants who fall under the proclamation may still submit applications and schedule interviews, but cautioned that such applicants may be found ineligible for visa issuance or admission into the United States.