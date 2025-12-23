Tinubu Satisfied with Fubara’s Responsible Leadership in Rivers, Declares Nuhu Ribadu

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, said President Bola Tinubu was pleased with Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, over what he described as his responsible leadership. Ribadu stated this when he led a presidential delegation, comprising Minister of Works, David Umahi; Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal; Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Bashir Ojulari; and others, on a courtesy visit to Fubara at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The NSA, who described Rivers State as one of the most peaceful states in the country, conveyed Tinubu’s appreciation to the governor. He stated that the peace currently enjoyed in the state was the product of sustained collaboration between state and federal authorities.

Ribadu said, with the current turning point in Nigeria, the country would not be what it used to be again. He stressed that things were changing, and it was starting with Ogoniland.

Ribadu said the federal government delegation was in Rivers State to consolidate ongoing peace efforts in Ogoniland and to also inspect some of the federal government projects in the state.

According to him, Tinubu specifically directed him to thank Fubara, and express happiness with his leadership style and coordination of the discussion on resumption of oil exploration in Ogoni.

Ribadu said, “Particularly, we are here because of the Ogoni part of Nigeria. And we did an incredibly good work together as one. We are here to demonstrate that, to identify with the people and once again to thank them on behalf of Nigeria.

“We are happy, today, Rivers State is probably one of the most peaceful states on Nigeria. Your Excellency, you’re entitled to claim it that you’re responsible, that you’re part of it. And the good people of Ogoni, leaders, quality human beings.

“We’ve had this amazing opportunity to work with them and I can tell you they are good people, they’re first class. And we have seen progress, development, massive promise for Nigeria and our future.

“Ogoni is looking like the turning point for Nigeria today. A new chapter is being opened. Nigeria will not be again what it used to be. Things are changing and it is starting with Ogoni.”

Ribadu also told Fubara, “I want to deliver the message of Mr President to you. He said I should thank you, Your Excellency. He is very happy with you and we are happy with you.

“He said I should also thank the people of Ogoniland for the cooperation, for understanding and for giving him chance for him to achieve an amazing…a programme of three decades somehow is standing to be massive opportunity for Nigeria.”

The NSA further commended the Rivers State government for providing a campus for the University of Environment as well as accommodating the South-South Zonal Office of the Office of the National Security Adviser.

On his part, Umahi described the Ogoni peace initiative as strategic to the renewed unity of Nigeria, stating that the president took a personal interest in the wellbeing of the Niger Delta people.

Umahi assured that all sections of the East–West Road traversing the Niger Delta would be completed to standard.

He disclosed that in Ogoniland, the 15-kilometre Eleme axis of the East–West Road included five flyovers, one of which was being constructed by the Rivers State government to support the effort of the president.

The minister said the over N200 billion project was scheduled for completion in April next year.

He also revealed that, with presidential approval, designs were ongoing to dualise the Bonny–Bodo Road, from its starting point to the East–West Road, including the construction of two flyovers.

Umahi added that the president had ordered a redesign of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway to pass through Ogoniland.

The environment minister, Lawal, said the Ogoni clean-up project was a priority for the ministry.

He explained that projects recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) were progressing well, including mangrove restoration, healthcare delivery, human capital development, and women empowerment initiatives.

Ojulari said the national oil company was fully committed to the Ogoni dialogue process, stressing that going forward, the focus would be on the people, rather than oil.

Ojulari disclosed that the employment of 30 Ogoni indigenes by NNPCL had reached the final stage, with appointment letters already issued and resumption scheduled for January 2026. He described the developments in Ogoni as a model for a new Nigeria.

Responding, Fubara reaffirmed his administration’s support for Tinubu’s vision for the Niger Delta, declaring that the long-standing Ogoni crisis is finally giving way to visible progress in infrastructure, employment and environmental remediation.

Fubara credited Tinubu with the courage to confront issues that had remained unresolved for over three decades. He said acknowledging the president’s effort was a duty for all who desired the progress of Rivers State.

The governor stated, “Thanking Mr. President is the first thing that everyone who truly loves this state should do. For over 30 years, one particular issue has always been a recurrent problem. I want to thank him for having the boldness, the determination and the toughness to say, ‘let us start from somewhere.’”

He stated that the renewed engagement with the Ogoni people was already yielding tangible benefits, particularly in employment, as more Ogoni indi-genes were now being absorbed into the NNPC under a more secure and trusting framework.

Fubara stated, “Today, we have more men and women of Ogoni extraction already employed in NNPC. Somehow, maybe we didn’t manage our situation very well and it slipped off, but I’m happy that, today, that assurance, support and encouragement is actually coming back.”

He explained that the new owners of Shell assets had approached him to intervene, not for fresh operations, but to prevent further environmental degradation.

Assuring the NSA of Rivers State’s commitment to peace and development, Fubara urged patience, as the state adjusted to long-delayed progress.