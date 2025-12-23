Lagos Rumbles for Grand Finale of 11th Elicris Table Tennis Cup Today

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as Nigeria’s finest table tennis players converge at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, for the grand finale of the 11th Elicris Table Tennis Cup today.

National champion Matthew Kuti and women’s singles star Sukurat Aiyelabegan will defend their crowns against fierce challengers, including Muiz Adegoke, Abdulbasit Abdulfatai, Ajoke Ojomu, and Kabirat Ayoola, all vying for the coveted trophies and mouthwatering prize money. Rising cadet sensations such as Usman Ayoola and Chinenye Okafor will also battle for supremacy in the men’s and women’s singles events, adding youthful energy to the competition.

Sanctioned by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) and the Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSTTA), the tournament promises thrilling encounters, with fans expected to witness high-quality matches from the semifinal stage onward.

According to Tunji Lawal, chairman of LSTTA, the competition has grown steadily each year, attracting more players determined to break Kuti’s dominance in the men’s singles.

“From the group stage, it’s clear that this year’s winners will have to work extremely hard. Everyone is playing at the same level, and even cadet stars like Usman Ayoola are proving they can challenge the established names. The final will be explosive, and I believe this edition will produce true champions, especially for Lagos State, as we prepare to expose our cadet players to more regular competitions next year,” Lawal said.

The two-day national tournament, organized in partnership with NTTF under the leadership of Adesoji Tayo, is proudly sponsored by the Babatunde Abayomi Adejobi (BAA) Foundation.

Founder of BAA, Babatunde Adejobi, explained that the competition was designed to discover new talents while celebrating the close of a successful sporting year.

“We chose to stage this tournament annually because of our strong belief in youth development. Through sports like table tennis, young people can channel their energy into meaningful activities that improve their well-being and provide opportunities. At the BAA Foundation, we are committed to discovering talents and empowering the less privileged in society.

Since last year, we have expanded the tournament from a small group of players to a national level, bringing together the best talents from across the country. Our goal is to inspire smiles, support dreams, and empower young people. As a former table tennis player myself, I know the power of sports to transform lives. With this 11th edition, we look forward to even greater growth in the years ahead,” Adejobi said.