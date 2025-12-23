IGP Inaugurates NPTF-built Smart Police Station for Ikorodu Community after Years-long Wait 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, on Monday inaugurated the ultra-modern Police Division located at Elepe, Igbogbo/Baiyeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA), as part of the Nigeria Police Force’s ongoing efforts to strengthen security infrastructure and enhance police presence at the grassroots.

Elated residents of Elepe and Igbogbo communities in Ikorodu, Lagos State, welcomed the new Divisional Police Headquarters after years of waiting, describing it as a major boost to security, crime prevention and community policing in the area.

The facility, described as a “smart police station,” was constructed and donated by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) and is expected to improve operational efficiency, reduce response time and enhance public confidence in policing within Ikorodu and its environs.

Speaking at the commissioning on behalf of the IGP, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department, DCP Dayo Akinbisehin, said the project marked a significant milestone in the police reform agenda.

“This marks another significant milestone in the Nigerian Police ongoing efforts to strengthen security through improved infrastructure, professionalism, and community-oriented policing,” he said.

Akinbisehin noted that the establishment of a well-equipped police division would significantly improve service delivery and operational capacity in the area.

“A well-equipped and conducive working environment like this will undoubtedly enhance operational efficiency and capability, and also improve service delivery to the good people of this community,” he added.

The IGP commended President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to strengthening internal security and praised the Nigeria Police Trust Fund for executing the project.

“I want to appreciate President Bola Tinubu for his steadfast commitment to strengthening the internal security of our great nation, and to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund for this beautiful edifice. This commissioning is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to improve police infrastructure and enhance service delivery at the grassroots level.

“This project, executed as a special intervention of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund, underscores our mandate to close critical infrastructure gaps and provide our officers with functional, modern and dignified work environments,” he stated.

He urged officers deployed to the new division to ensure proper use and maintenance of the facility, while appealing to residents to support the police with timely and reliable information.

“Security is a shared responsibility. Police is no magician; we cannot do it all alone,” he said.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Mr. Mohammed Sheidu, described the commissioning as a strategic investment in public safety and crime prevention.

“Commissioning these divisional police headquarters is not just an investment in physical infrastructure but also a strategic one in public safety, crime prevention, and community confidence in policing. It will indeed boost police visibility, prompt response to district calls, and foster closer relationships with members of the public,” he said.

He urged officers and men posted to the division to protect and maintain the facility, adding: “Let it stand as a symbol of professionalism, discipline, integrity, and service to the community.”