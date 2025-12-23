Gov Sani Signs N985.9bn Kaduna 2026 Appropriation With Education Taking Lion Share

John Shiklam in Kaduna





Governor Uba Sani has signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, with education taking the largest share of 25 percent of the N985.9 billion budget of Kaduna State.

Speaking after signing the document on Monday at the Government House, Kaduna, Sani said the budget reflects his administration’s resolve to consolidate the gains made and as well as lay stronger foundations for sustainable growth.

He said N698.9 billion, representing 70.9 percent of the budget, has been devoted to capital expenditure, targeted at infrastructure development, economic expansion, and improved service delivery.

The governor also said “recurrent expenditure stands at N287 billion, representing 29.1 per cent, aimed at ensuring that essential government services continue to function efficiently and responsibly.

Giving a breakdown of the budget, the governor said the education sector got 25 percent of the budget, “because knowledge is the most powerful tool for breaking the cycle of poverty and securing the future of children.’’

He added that infrastructure and rural transformation also account for 25 per cent, reflecting his administration’s determination to open up communities, connect markets, and stimulate economic activity across the state.

He said the health sector was allocated 15 per cent, affirming government’s conviction that a healthy population is the foundation of productivity and human dignity.

“Agriculture and food security receive also 11.65 percent, reinforcing commitment to feeding people, empowering farmers, and strengthening local economy,’’ he said.

Sani said his administration “also made deliberate provisions for climate change activities, nutrition, and environmental sustainability, recognising the realities of our time and our responsibility to future generations.’’

Tagged “Budget of Consolidation, Transformation and Inclusive Development,’’ Sani said its defining feature is the administration’s resolve to correct long standing exclusion errors.

He further said N100 million has been allocated to every ward in the state for community driven projects.

“We are empowering our people to determine their priorities and drive development from the grassroots”, Sani said.

He maintained that his government is committed to fiscal discipline and responsible financial management.

“The 2026 budget introduces no new loans, and we have already paid N114.9 billion in debt servicing.

“This reflects our determination to protect the future of Kaduna state while meeting the needs of the present,’’ he said.

According to him, the 2026 budget is more than figures and projections because it promises “progress, opportunity, and a better quality of life for every citizen of Kaduna State.’’

The governor however said the success of the budget will depend on effective implementation and continued collaboration with the state House of Assembly.

He assured of a cordial and productive working relationship with the legislature.

“Together, we have helped position Kaduna as Nigeria’s bastion of peace and tranquility, and together, we will sustain this stability as the bedrock of development.

“By working together, we will consolidate transformation, deepen inclusion, and build a Kaduna State that truly works for all,’’ he said.