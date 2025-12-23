Gov AbdulRazaq Presents over N644bn Appropriation Bill for 2026 to Kwara Assembly

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State yesterday presented a total sum of N644,004,816,893.00 for 2026 Appropriation Bill to the members of the State House of Assembly.

The budget tagged, “Budget of Consolidation and Sustained Growth” according to the governor is built around the following national economic outlook for the year: oil price of US $64.85; daily oil production estimates of 1.84m barrels per day; exchange rate of N1,400 per US dollar; and GDP growth of 4.68%.

Presenting the appropriation bill to the state lawmakers at the floor of the house on Monday, Alhaji AbdulRazaq stated that, “At least 65.95 per cent of the fiscal plan will go for capital expenditure, while the remaining will go into recurrent, such as supporting the poor and doubling down on workers’ welfare”.

He said, the fiscal plan will focus more on finishing the ongoing capital projects and break the grounds for new ones that align with strategic needs of the state.

AbdulRazaq stated that, “With profound gratitude to God for His mercies and guidance, I again stand before this Honourable House to lay the 2026 Appropriation Bill in compliance with Section 121 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The total size of the proposal is N644,004,816,893.00. 65.98% of this fiscal plan goes to capital expenditure, while the rest (34.02%) takes care of recurrent spendings.

“These allocations point the direction we are headed in the new year. We will focus more on completing ongoing projects and invest in areas of urgent needs such as security hardware, vehicles, and technologies to enhance our response to kidnapping and activities of bad faith actors.

“A few other projects are also planned to consolidate Kwara’s position as the strongest service, creative, and tech economy in Northern Nigeria.

“We are confident that our projects, once completed, will expand the economic base of the state, make the environment more conducive for business, provide fertile grounds for job creation and sustainable development, and free up more resources to deepen social protection for the poor.

“We believe in the wellbeing of every segment of our state. This is evident in not just the size of the plan that goes into Economic Affairs (26.46%) but also in the pragmatic inclusion that defines our administration.

“For instance, I have recently approved an adjustment to what the Medical Officers earn to attract and retain professionals for the good of our people”.

He added, “A new Teachers Salary Allowance (TSA) will be implemented in 2026 to further support our teachers and complement our infrastructural upgrades across health and education sectors.

“Also, we are making massive investment in Alfalfa Estate to reduce the herder-farmers clash, support food security, and empower thousands of our people in the value chain.

“Our budget has never been a mere proposal. It has consistently delivered on our promise to leave Kwara far better than we met it, including restoring its place as a leading state in the country.”

AbdulRazaq noted that, “In the outgoing year, we completed 38 roads and another 29 interlock access lanes across the state. Yet, 264.202kms of roads are at different stages of completion across the three Senatorial Districts.

“As of today, the Innovation Hub stands completed, growing our tech economy by more than $20m and offering great values to all.

“We have also achieved significant milestones across key projects, including the Kwara Hotel, International Conference Centre, Patigi Regatta Motel, Dada Pottery, Shea Butter Factories, Shonga ICT Complex, Prototype Primary School Adeta, Revenue House, and Indoor Sports Hall, Senator Oluremi Tinubu Hospital, alongside investments in agriculture across different value chains.

“Very impressive achievements were also made across education, water, and health sectors. Both campuses of Kwara State University in Osi and Ilesha Baruba have since been delivered, extending education opportunities to our people.

“This year, we did the foundation laying ceremony for the permanent site of the Kwara State University of Education, and construction activities have begun in the Kwara Smart City. A lot more will be done in the new year.

“The 2026 budget is critical for our legacy as an administration, and I urge this Honourable House to expedite legislative action on it”.

In his remark, Speaker of the House of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Salihu Yakubu-Danladi commended him for his “respect for the principle of separation of power, transparency, dedication to duties, visible projects in infrastructure, agric and food security, salary boost for workers, among others”.

He said, “Your administration has demonstrated a high level of fiscal discipline by strictly adhering to the principles of transparency and accountability in the utilization of public resources.

“This commitment has further strengthened public confidence in government and reinforced the Legislature-Executive partnership for good governance.

“Let me say that we are particularly encouraged by the numerous projects and programmes being executed across the State under Your Excellency’s leadership.”

He also commended the governor for his inclusive approach to governance, saying the House remains committed to giving the proposal the urgent attention it desires, engage with relevant MDAs and ensure that the outcome reflects the priorities of the state.