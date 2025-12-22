Yuletide: FCCPC Warns Road Transporters Against Arbitrary Fare Hike Amid Fuel Price Reduction

· Bello warns culprits face stiff penalties where cases of violation are established

James Emejo in Abuja

The Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr. Tunji Bello, yesterday cautioned inter-city road transport operators against arbitrary and unexplained fare increases during the yuletide travel period.

The caution came amid a surge in consumer complaints across several parts of the country, and reported reductions in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.

Bello said the commission was closely monitoring market conduct throughout the festive season and has intensified engagement with transport unions, park managers and operators nationwide.

He explained that these engagements are preventive in nature and are aimed at encouraging responsible pricing practices, voluntary compliance and orderly market behaviour.

He said while price increases are not in themselves unlawful, the conduct that exploits consumers or takes unfair advantage of heightened seasonal demand may attract regulatory attention under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

He further noted that practices such as inadequate fare disclosure, coercive conduct, or coordinated pricing arrangements among operators to the detriment of consumers will be subject to strict regulatory scrutiny.

He warned that where cases of violation are established, culprits face stiff penalties.

In a statement, FCCPC Director, Corporate Affairs,

Ondaje Ijagwu, the commission said it recognises that “seasonal demand, operational pressures and other legitimate cost factors may affect transport pricing.

“However, consumers are entitled to clear, accurate, and timely information on fares before travel. Any fare adjustment must therefore be transparently communicated and applied fairly.”

He said these complaints are arising at a time when there are reports of reductions in the pump price of premium motor spirit across parts of the country.

According to him, “While fuel cost is only one of several inputs that may influence transport fares, increases that are not properly explained or disclosed raise valid consumer protection concerns.”

Consumers are further advised to confirm fares before travel, retain evidence of payment, and report any suspected unfair practices to the commission through its complaint portal.