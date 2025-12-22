Western Naval Command Ends 2025 with Celebratory Cocktail/Dinner, Commends Officers for Achievements

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Western Naval Command (WNC) over the weekend, hosted its End-of-the-Year Cocktail/Dinner Night for Officers in the Lagos Area at the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT Officers’ Mess, Apapa.

The event marked the culmination of the Command’s activities for the year, bringing together senior and junior officers in a relaxed atmosphere to celebrate achievements, strengthen camaraderie, and reinforce esprit de corps.

Delivering his remarks as the Special Guest of Honour, Admiral Superintendent Naval Dockyard Limited, Rear Adm. Ibrahim Shehu, congratulated the Western Naval Command on its accomplishments in 2025.

He lauded the leadership of the FOC and the collective efforts of officers and men in maintaining security within the Command’s area of responsibility.

Rear Adm. Shehu said the dinner provided “a conducive atmosphere to reflect on common achievements for the year, while enabling them to re-strategise for more remarkable accomplishments in the coming year.”

He further commended the FOC for his innovative leadership that had “conceptualised the event and provided a beautiful ambience for the night gathering.”

Speaking earlier during the welcome address, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Abubakar Mustapha, GSS, expressed appreciation to officers for their professionalism, dedication, and sacrifices throughout the year.

He noted that 2025 had been a demanding but rewarding year, particularly in maritime security operations, training, and inter-agency cooperation.

“Tonight we have come together as a family not only to celebrate the conclusion of a remarkable year but to also acknowledge the Almighty for His benevolence,” Rear Adm. Mustapha said.

He commended his personnel for their unwavering commitment to duty and urged them to sustain high standards of discipline, teamwork, and operational effectiveness in the coming year.

“You must realise that the strength of our maritime defence lies not only in individual prowess but in the unity of purpose and the bond forged in collaboration,” he added.

Reflecting on the year’s challenges, the FOC praised his men for consistently exemplifying excellence. “Therefore, as we reflect on the achievements of this year, let us also look ahead with optimism and a sense of purpose towards achieving even more in 2026. I have no doubt that you will live up to your responsibilities by remaining steadfast in your commitment,” he said.

Rear Adm. Mustapha also expressed gratitude to the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, for his unwavering support, which had been crucial to the command’s successes.

He further acknowledged the spouses and family members of personnel, whose “patience, perseverance and loyalty had contributed significantly to professional conduct.”

The evening featured a variety of recreational and entertainment activities, including a comedy session, a keenly contested dance competition, music, refreshments, and other attractions that added colour and excitement to the event.

The End-of-the-Year Cocktail/Dinner Night underscored the Western Naval Command’s commitment to promoting welfare, unity, and teamwork among its officers, while providing an opportunity to reflect on the year’s successes and look forward with optimism to the challenges of 2026.