Troops Kill 17 Terrorists, Intercept Supplies, Military Deploys Assets for Xmas 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), working in close coordination with local vigilante groups, have disrupted a terrorist logistics network and eliminated no fewer than 17 insurgents during a long-range ambush conducted in the early hours of 21 December 2025.

According to a statement by the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the operation was launched following credible intelligence on the movement of logistics supplies by suspected Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati Wal-Jihad (JAS) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements.

“Acting on the intelligence, OPHK troops, alongside members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local hunters, deployed on the night of 20 December to a designated interception point between Sojiri and Kayamla villages.

“In the early hours of the following day, suspected terrorists arrived at the location on bicycles while transporting various logistics items, thereby confirming the intelligence reports.

“The troops, strategically positioned in concealed and coordinated formations, engaged the terrorists in a swift and decisive manner. During the encounter, 17 suspected terrorist fighters were neutralised, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Items recovered from the scene included multiple bicycles, assorted foodstuffs, drugs and medical supplies, detergents, clothing materials, bicycle tyres, torchlights, other sundry logistics items, as well as assorted weapons of different calibres with ammunition,” the statement said.

Uba said the ambush team withdrew safely to its base, following the successful operation.

Exploitation of the area and follow-up operations, he said, were ongoing to further assess the terrain and deny insurgents freedom of movement.

Lieutenant Colonel Uba stated that troop morale remained high, with fighting efficiency assessed as strong and unwavering.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced the deployment of enhanced security measures to ensure a safe and peaceful Christmas across the nation.

In a statement, Major General Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operations at the DHQ, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), in collaboration with other security agencies, have intensified operations in areas identified as potentially vulnerable to criminal or terrorist activities.

“Additional troops have been positioned at strategic locations and along key routes, while special forces units and air support elements remain on high alert to provide rapid response capability,” he said.

General Onoja added: “Surveillance measures, including aerial monitoring and enhanced intelligence gathering, have been stepped up to track the movements and communications of suspected criminal groups.

“Unit commanders across the country have been instructed to strengthen patrols, establish fortified checkpoints, and work closely with community leaders, local vigilante groups, and state security formations.”

Onoja emphasised that as the festive season approached, the Armed Forces remained fully committed to protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians.

“The security and stability of our nation remain our top priority, and every necessary measure is being taken to ensure that citizens can celebrate Christmas in peace, unity, and joy,” he said.

He further appealed to citizens to play an active role in national security.