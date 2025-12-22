 THE NORTH AND REGIONAL SECURITY TRUST FUND

Uba Sani is rallying the North for a safer, united region prepared to unlock its enormous potential, writes MUSA MUHAMMED

In a region long weighed down by the harrowing effects of banditry, terrorism, farmer–herder conflicts, kidnappings, and illegal mining, a new wave of leadership is beginning to shine through. At the centre of this renewed momentum is Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, whose steady, courageous, and reform-minded leadership of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) is reshaping the narrative of governance and security coordination in the North.

Since assuming the chairmanship of the forum, Governor Sani has brought to the table what many analysts have described as clarity of purpose, political will, and a results-driven approach, qualities that have become desperately needed in a region grappling with one of the most complex security situations in sub-Saharan Africa.

Recently in Kaduna, these qualities came to the fore as the 19 northern governors, under his coordination, took what is arguably one of the boldest collective decisions in recent years: the creation of a multibillion-naira Regional Security Trust Fund aimed at tackling insecurity head-on.

The decision, formalised in a communiqué after a joint security meeting between the Northern Governors’ Forum and the Northern Traditional Rulers Council—signals a major policy shift. Each of the 19 states, in collaboration with local governments, is to contribute ₦1 billion monthly to the Fund. The scale of the contribution underscores the resolve of the governors to move beyond rhetoric and provide a sustainable, well-resourced platform for confronting insecurity.

Crucially, the communiqué noted that deductions will be made at source, ensuring transparency, predictability, and shielding the Fund from bureaucratic bottlenecks that often stifle public sector initiatives.

This approach reflects what many have recognised as Governor Sani’s trademark: practical solutions backed by sound financial architecture. As governor, Sani has pioneered sustainable security funding mechanisms, restructured community policing frameworks, and introduced people-centred peacebuilding efforts. His influence is now visibly rippling across the region.

Though soft-spoken, Uba Sani’s leadership style is defined by quiet determination. Insiders at the Kaduna meeting described his engagement as “firm, clear-headed, and visionary”, a reflection of a leader who deeply understands both the urgency and complexity of the North’s challenges.

His stewardship of the meeting ensured that the discussions transcended political boundaries. Under his guidance, governors deliberated not as representatives of their individual states, but as collective custodians of a region whose fate is intertwined.

The communique, though signed by Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, reflects the strategic thinking and consensus-building atmosphere that Uba Sani has fostered within the forum. He has made collaboration—not competition—the organising principle of the NGF.

A particularly significant highlight of the resolutions was the call for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to suspend all mining exploration for six months to enable a comprehensive audit of the sector. Illegal mining has for years served as a lifeline for criminal networks across the region, fueling violence, funding armed groups, and encouraging environmental degradation.

The decision to revalidate all mining licences, in consultation with state governments, demonstrates a renewed commitment to asserting state authority over mineral-rich territories that have been operating in legal and security vacuums.

Governor Sani’s ability to secure a unified position from all 19 states on such a sensitive matter underscores his capacity to drive difficult conversations and reach actionable decisions.

Another major step championed under Sani’s leadership was the NGF’s reaffirmation of its unwavering support for the establishment of state police. Northern governors have historically been divided on the matter, but the Kaduna meeting witnessed unusual unanimity.

By encouraging both National and State Assembly members from the region to expedite action, Uba Sani and his colleagues have positioned the North as a major advocate of a reform that could redefine internal security management in Nigeria.

Beyond policy decisions, the communique conveyed deep empathy, another hallmark of Governor Uba Sani’s leadership. The NGF extended heartfelt condolences to communities in Niger, Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kano, Borno and Yobe States that recently suffered killings, abductions, and Boko Haram attacks.

Uba Sani has been consistent in emphasising that security decisions must retain their human core: real people, real families, and real communities are at the heart of the tragedies the region is trying to heal from.

Under his chairmanship, the NGF has renewed its recognition of traditional rulers as pillars of stability. The forum commended northern traditional institutions for their steadfast commitment to unity and security, a sentiment Governor Sani has repeatedly echoed.

His approach respects the cultural intelligence and grassroots networks of traditional leaders, making them indispensable partners in the security architecture being envisioned.

Perhaps the most philosophical part of the communique was the recognition that unity, peer review, and cooperation are indispensable to regional recovery. Analysts say these are the values Governor Sani has actively infused into the forum since assuming leadership.

Such collective thinking marks a departure from the fragmented, state-by-state approach that previously diluted regional strategies.

At a time when insecurity threatens to fracture the cultural, economic, and social fabric of the North, Uba Sani has emerged as a rallying figure, one who combines empathy with action, vision with pragmatism, and inclusiveness with firmness.

Political observers note that his governance style—rooted in dialogue, openness, accountability, and community engagement, makes him one of the most effective bridge-builders in northern politics today.

He has managed to inspire confidence not only among fellow governors, but also among traditional rulers, security agencies, civil society organisations, and the general public.

The Northern Governors’ Forum has assured citizens that it remains firmly committed to fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities and confronting regional challenges with clarity and courage. With Uba Sani at the helm, the agenda is clear: a safer North, a more united North, and a region prepared to unlock its enormous economic and social potential.

The launch of the Regional Security Trust Fund is not merely a financial commitment, it is a political statement, a collective pledge, and a turning point. It symbolises a region ready to reclaim its future.

Muhammed writes from Abuja