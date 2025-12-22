Segun Aina Attains Professorship at 39

Yusuf Ebiti

An accomplished computer engineer, academic and entrepreneur, Dr. Segun Aina, has been appointed Professor of Computer Engineering at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, becoming one of the youngest professors in his field in Nigeria at just 39 years old.

According to a statement, Dr. Aina’s elevation to the rank of Professor is a testament to his outstanding academic contributions, impactful research, and unwavering commitment to bridging theory and practice within Nigeria’s education and technology ecosystem. He currently serves in the Computer Engineering Department at OAU, where he also holds several departmental and faculty responsibility.

A distinguished scholar, Dr. Aina obtained his Bachelor of Engineering (BEng) in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent, United Kingdom, in 2008. Followed by a Master of Science (MSc) in Internet Computing and Network Security from the highly ranked Loughborough University in 2009. He later earned his Doctorate (PhD) in Digital Signal Processing, also from Loughborough University.

Commenting on his appointment, Aina said:“This milestone is a humbling reminder that excellence, discipline and purpose-driven work can accelerate impact. I see this professorship not as a destination, but as a renewed responsibility to contribute more meaningfully to academia, industry and national development.”

Beyond academia, Dr. Aina has built a reputation as a pragmatic academic and serial entrepreneur, committed to translating research into real-world solutions. In 2010, he co-founded Fluid Click Solutions Ltd, an IT services and engineering project management company. His business interests span EduTech, Agriculture, Hospitality, Capacity Building, and Technical & Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“My lifelong commitment has been to ensure that academic knowledge does not exist in isolation, but actively solves real problems. I remain passionate about mentoring the next generation of engineers, innovators and entrepreneurs who will shape Africa’s future,” he explained.

His professional journey also includes consulting engagements with both public and private sector institutions, including the Job Creation Unit, Office of the Vice President, several state governments, and national examination bodies. He further strengthened his leadership credentials through executive education, including the Senior Management Programme at Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University.

Dr. Aina has served in key governance and advisory roles, including as a member of the pioneer Governing Council of BamideleOlumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere, Ekiti, and as Chairman of the Advisory Board of Queensland Academy, Isolo, Lagos. He is the author of approximately 30 peer-reviewed journal and conference papers, underscoring his contribution to global academic discourse.

A COREN-registered engineer, Dr. Aina is an active member of several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Computer Society (NCS), Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

Commenting on the appointment, a senior university official at OAU, described the elevation as well deserved: “Dr. Segun Aina’s promotion to the rank of Professor is a reflection of his scholarly depth, strong research credentials, and commitment to academic leadership. He exemplifies the calibre of faculty the University is proud to project to the global academic community,”he said.

In addition to his professional achievements, Dr Aina is deeply committed to community development and philanthropy. He serves as the National Financial Secretary of the OtanAyegbaju Progressive Union (OAPU) and is the Convener of the DSA Initiative for the Support of Education and Entrepreneurship, through which he supports access to education and youth enterprise development.

Dr. Aina’s elevation to Professor at 39 stands as an inspiring example of academic excellence, leadership and service, highlighting the growing influence of Nigerian scholars in global engineering, technology and innovation.