Okumagba Lauds Eyesan on Appointment As NUPRC CEO

A prominent leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State and former Commissioner for Finance, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, has congratulated Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan on her well-deserved appointment as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

In a statement on Monday, Okumagba noted that Eyesan has had a distinguished career in the oil and gas industry culminating in her last responsibility as the Executive Vice President Upstream in the NNPC which she discharged excellently.

Okumagba commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the appointment and praised the determination of Eyesan to bring about positive changes in the petroleum upstream sector.

He particularly commended Eyesan’s commitment to “Digitisation and Automation” as amplified at her Senate screening.

The APC chieftain stated that: “Our country needs to do more in the metering and comprehensive monitoring of oil and gas production across Nigeria’s upstream petroleum operations. We need to do more in deploying advanced technologies that enhance operational efficiency, transparency, and environmental sustainability within the oil and gas sector in alignment with international best practices.

“We need to do more in the establishment of a centralised control and data monitoring centre to provide real-time visibility of oil and gas production, flare-gas volumes, emissions data, accurate revenue capturing and operational compliance across oil and gas fields nationwide.

“President Tinubu has continued to stress the critical need to increase our country’s oil and gas production and has put in place several reform measures which require the steadfast implementation by all stakeholders to achieve the desired targets.

“We must continue to do what is needed to attract investments and ensure efficiency and vibrancy in oil and gas production activities in order to shore up our country’s revenues.”

Okumagba called on all stakeholders to support Eyesan as she embarks on the task of improving Nigeria’s trajectory in the diligent regulation of the upstream sector of our petroleum industry.