Nnewi to Showcase Gains of Inward Investment as Industrial Town Mark Centenary of Monarch

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

The benefits of inward investments through which Nnewi was transformed into an industrial hub would be amply showcased next week during the centenary celebration of the traditional ruler that spurred the industrial development.

His Royal Highness Igwe Dr. Kenneth Onyeke Orizu III, who has been on the throne for 62 years and has turned 100 years of age, is credited with encouraging his subjects to bring their wealth home (Aku ruo ulo philosophy).

The policy is said to have resulted in the transformation of Nnewi into a major industrial town in the Southeast zone, boasting of such giants as Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company (IVM), Ibeto Group, among others.

Speaking on the forthcoming centenary celebration during a press conference at the Centre of Memories, Enugu, the Chairman of the organising committee, Chief Ben Etiaba, said that Nnewi was ready to showcase its industrial, cultural and tourism endowments.

He said that royalties from across Africa were expected to fly into Nnewi in Anambra State to join the appreciative people to celebrate a transformative monarch who has brought economic growth, industrial development and cultural renaissance.

According to him, prominent monarchs from Uganda, Malawi, South Africa, among other countries were expected to grace the centenary celebration.

Igwe Orizu is presently considered as the oldest and the longest serving traditional ruler in Africa.

He ascended the throne in 1963 and turned a centenarian on October 30, 2025.

Etiaba said that Nnewi people have been planning big for the centenary celebration, which is “a special event” slated for December 27 to 29, 2025. He stated that Nnewi has every reason to roll out the drums to celebrate a monarch who made it possible for the community to become “a major beneficiary of inward investment”.

“Every human being that loves good things should join this celebration of Igwe Orizu III,” he said, adding that hundred years of age is no mean attainment.

The centenary celebration would feature a stage drama production titled, ‘King Orizu: The Legacy of Three Kings’, which Etiaba explained was necessitated by the need “to tell our stories. If we don’t do it, others will do it for us, and in a very bad way”.

The drama written by Oluchi Emeaghara, directed by Ikechukwu Erojikwe with Ifeanyi Eziukwu as producer, features a cast of notable Nollywood actors like Patience Ozokwor, Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki), Obi Okoli, Clemson Cornel Agbogidi, Emeka Uba, Mc Jaghee, among others.

According to the producers, the commemorative drama, “inspired by events such as the cultural showcase Egwu Onwa, vividly portrays the extraordinary life and legacy of Igwe Orizu III”.

“Through storytelling, folklore dramatizations, traditional dances, and sacred rites, the production celebrates his journey from royal heir to iconic monarch, highlighting his reforms, leadership, and enduring contributions to Nnewi and beyond”.

On its cultural significance, the producers said that it “preserves and revitalizes Igbo heritage in Nnewi, a pre-colonial kingdom renowned for its ancient monarchy dating back to the 15th century.

“It showcases Nnewi’s unique traditions, including the Ofala Festival, royal succession, and progressive milestones promoting equality and unity.

“By blending folklore and performance, it reinforces communal values of humility, honesty, and intergenerational knowledge transmission.

The revered Obi of Otolo and Igwe of Nnewi Kingdom was born on October 30, 1925, and ascended the throne in 1963, becoming Africa’s longest-reigning traditional ruler, “a living embodiment of wisdom, peace, and progress”.

“His centenary draws attention to African traditional governance, inspiring dialogues on heritage preservation amid modernization,” the producers said.