Livebridge Launches Foundation, Rewards Staff

Livebridge Properties and Investment Limited has unveiled the Livebridge Care Foundation, formalising its years of community outreach to support less privileged residents of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

The foundation was launched at the company’s “Night of Elegance and Excellence” awards ceremony, which also featured staff graduations, music and comedy in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Livebridge Properties and Investment Limited Dr Nwaneri Obinna Flaker, said the foundation would serve as a structured platform to deepen the company’s social interventions.

He said the organisation had, for more than five years, consistently reached out to vulnerable communities in Abuja, particularly the less privileged who lack access to basic healthcare, food and education.

Flaker recalled that the company previously intervened in internally displaced persons’ settlements around Kaura, where it discovered poor living conditions, including the absence of potable water, toilet facilities and basic healthcare.

He said: “We moved in with doctors, provided free medical care, fed the people and also supported their school with learning materials.”

According to him, for the past two years, the company had carried out biannual outreach programmes to disabled persons’ communities, providing healthcare services, food items and wheelchairs to aid mobility.

He noted that institutionalising the initiative through a foundation would allow for greater focus and continuity.

“It is about giving this responsibility the attention it deserves, beyond just doing it in the name of the company,” added.

The event also doubled as Livebridge’s end-of-year celebration, during which outstanding staff members were rewarded for exceptional performance.

Flaker disclosed that staff rewards for the year totalled between N2.7 million and N2.8 million, excluding a special all-expenses-paid trip to Qatar for the company’s pinnacle performer, valued at over N5 million.

He said the firm had a long-standing culture of rewarding excellence, noting that high-performing staff had previously received cash gifts, cars and other incentives.

On the company’s economic impact, Flaker said Livebridge played a significant role in addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit while contributing to job creation and economic growth.

“Our construction activities engage artisans, labourers and suppliers, all of which contribute to economic activity and GDP growth,” he said.

He also revealed plans to expand the company’s operations into logistics and related departments.

One of the award recipients, Ibrahim Abdulazeez, who won the Qatar trip, expressed gratitude to the company’s management, attributing his achievement to training and support.

“I dedicate this award to my parents. It is by the grace of God and the encouragement from management,” he said.

He pledged to remain committed to excellence as competition intensifies ahead of the 2026 performance cycle.