Lagos Set to Honour Four Past Leaders with Ijade Opa Eyo

Yinka Olatunbosun

Lagos State will on Saturday, December 27, 2025, stage the colourful and historic Ijade Opa Eyo procession in honour of four past iconic leaders of the state, as part of efforts to celebrate and preserve its rich cultural heritage.

The ceremony, which will take place at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, is being organised to honour Brigadier Mobolaji Johnson, the first Military Governor of Lagos State; Sir Michael Otedola; Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande; and Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji.

The event was officially unveiled on Sunday at the Lagos State House, Marina, where Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hosted members of the four families being honoured. The unveiling marked the formal commencement of activities leading to the grand Eyo procession.

While speaking at the ceremony, Sanwo-Olu described it as a great honour that the historic Ijade Opa Eyo would take place during his tenure as governor. He expressed appreciation to the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, for approving and supporting the ceremony, noting that the last Ijade Opa Eyo was held about eight years ago.

“This is our year. It pleases God that this ceremony is happening during my time as governor,” Sanwo-Olu said. “Doing the Ijade Opa Eyo this year, after eight years, is something we are very grateful for.”

The governor explained that the official unveiling of the Eyo procession had already begun, with visits to the Oba of Lagos’ palace, the Governor’s Office, and a courtesy visit to the President, who is the son of one of the iconic personalities being honoured.

According to him, the ceremony would be a day of joy and pride for Lagosians, showcasing the depth and beauty of the state’s cultural heritage to both local and international audiences.

“It will be a colourful and joyous ceremony that will show how deep and rich our culture is,” he said. “People without culture are going into extinction. This event will remind the world that Lagos is not only the Centre of Excellence or the commercial hub of Nigeria, but also a strong melting point of culture and tourism.”

Sanwo-Olu also thanked Lagosians for the large turnout at the unveiling ceremony, noting that the black and white colours displayed at the event symbolise unity and progress, which Lagos stands for.

The opening procession was marked by the rhythmic beating of drums as participants danced and paraded with Opambata in their hands, all dressed in white. The display reflected the age-long Eyo tradition, which is peculiar to the indigenous people of Isale-Eko.

Ijade Opa Eyo is a revered ceremonial procession in Lagos, where participants chant and dance through the city while holding the Opambata. The Opambata is a powerful symbol of authority, guidance, protection and blessing, representing the passage of heritage from one generation to another.

Dignitaries present at the event included Abimbola Jakande, Chief Adebola Dosunmu (the Akinsiku of Lagos), Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Honourable Deji Jakande, Ayo Otedola, Mutiu Are, Hon. Fafinro, Chief Lateef Ajose, Chief Makanjuola, as well as several Lagos White Cap Chiefs, who represented the Oba of Lagos.