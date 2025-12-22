Kuti, Aiyelabegan Reclaim Titles at 3rd Daniel Ford T’Tennis Tournament

Matthew Kuti and Sukurat Aiyelabegan reclaimed the titles they lost in 2024 to Abdulbasit Abdulfatai and Kabirat Ayoola at the 3rd Daniel Ford Elite Table Tennis Tournament, held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Saturday.

The colourful finals had in attendance Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NDC), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The climax of the tournament lived up to expectations, with sponsor Yemi Edun reaffirming his commitment to staging the competition annually.

Kuti was flawless throughout, delivering near-perfect performances from the group stage to the final, where he dominated Muiz Adegoke 4-0 to reclaim the boys’ U-19 title. With this victory, Kuti has now won the category twice in the last three editions. Similarly, Aiyelabegan defeated Khadijat Okanlawon 4-0 to secure the girls’ U-19 crown, also her second triumph in three years.

In other categories, Chinenye Okafor of Abia retained the girls’ U-15 title and was named Most Valuable Player (female), while Habeeb Adebayo clinched the boys’ MVP award alongside the U-12 boys’ title. Elizabeth Emelike of Abia emerged champion in the girls’ U-12 singles, and Joseph Marvelous of Kogi defeated Umar Ayoola of Lagos 3-0 to win the boys’ U-15 title.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who served as the special guest, praised Edun for his foresight in sponsoring the tournament with the aim of discovering grassroots talent. He also urged athletes to embrace discipline, hard work, and to avoid doping.

“We must commend Mr. Yemi Edun for keeping faith with the tournament over the past three years. This is what we lack in grassroots sports development. We must also thank the President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ITTF Africa), Wahid Enitan Oshodi, for his commitment to the sport and for being a worthy ambassador of Nigeria globally. I urge players to imbibe virtues that will help them succeed and avoid vices that could jeopardize their future,” he said.

Edun, thrilled by the players’ performances, promised to continue improving the quality of the tournament, with hopes that more talents will emerge to represent Nigeria in the future.