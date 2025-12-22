Gbenga Hashim Pays Condolence Visit to Family of Late Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former presidential candidate, Gbenga Hashim, has paid a condolence visit to the family of late Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, who passed away on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Hashim described the revered Islamic scholar as a rare religious leader defined not just by learning, but by deep moral conscience and national commitment.

The Ex Presidential Candidate, who shares the same birthday 28th June with the late cleric, spoke in Hausa, which he later translated.

He said Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi stood out in an era where religiosity is often divorced from godliness, noting that while many claim religious authority, few truly fear God.

“Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi was not just a religious man; he was highly learned, informed, and above all, a man who genuinely feared God.

There are many religious people who do not fear God, but Sheikh Dahiru was different; he was a true man of God,” Hashim said.

Beyond his scholarly influence, Hashim emphasized the late cleric’s unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s unity and peace, describing him as a national figure whose impact transcended religion, ethnicity, and region.

“Apart from being an Islamic scholar, he was deeply committed to the unity of Nigeria and worked tirelessly for the peace of the nation. That is why I regard him as my father,” he added.

Hashim reaffirmed his own lifelong commitment to the ideals Sheikh Dahiru embodied, stressing that national unity and peace remain non-negotiable values in a deeply diverse country like Nigeria.

“I am also committed to the unity of Nigeria and to working for peace, irrespective of tribe, region, or religion.”

While acknowledging the pain of the loss, Hashim noted that Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi’s legacy remains alive in the principles he lived for.

“Yes, he is no longer with us, but what he stood for, peace and unity, remains for every Nigerian to learn from.”

Dr. Hashim came with a large delegation which included Sheikh Haliru Abdulahi Maraya (Kaduna), Dr. Ibrshim Umar (Kaduna), Mr. Kamaldeen Adebayo Sanni (FCT), Hajia Rabi Musa (Nassarawa), Mr. Ezekiel Dinfa (Plateau)and Coordinators of the Hashim Organization in the three Senatorial districts and 20 LGA’s of Bauchi State.