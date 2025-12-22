Electric El Kaabi Helps Morocco to Win over Stubborn Comoros 

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 hosts Morocco began their campaign to win a second continental title with a somewhat nervy win over Comoros in the tournament opener in rainy Rabat on Sunday night.

Brahim Diaz had fired the hosts to a comfortable lead in the 55th minute after the first half had ended goalless.

Substitute Ayoub El Kaabi netted a sensational overhead kick with a quarter of an hour remaining to make the game safe for the North Africans and ensure that Walid Regragui’s side lived up to pre-match expectations by delivering victory.

The Atlas Lions spurned a glorious chance to take an 11th-minute lead after Iyad Mohamed brought down Brahim Diaz in the box, but Comoros goalkeeper Yannick Pandor got his left knee to Soufiane Rahimi’s penalty.

The Indian Ocean islanders sat back and frustrated their opponents until 10 minutes into the second half when Diaz was left unmarked near the penalty spot to sweep home Noussair Mazraoui’s low ball across the box.

The Real Madrid man’s strike was greeted by a loud roar by the majority of the 60,180 in attendance at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, and the game then sparked into life as Comoros forward Rafiki Said was denied by the legs of Yassine Bounou and Mazraoui saw a fine effort palmed away by Pandor.

