Aiyedatiwa: Ondo Set for Infrastructural Transformation

Residents of Odigbo, Ondo West and Ondo East Local Government Areas are set for a wave of infrastructural development and empowerment initiatives, as Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa rolled out fresh assurances during the continuation of his -Thank-You’ Tour.

The governor praised the communities for their steadfast loyalty to the progressive movement, recalling that Odigbo had never lost an election since the days of the Action Congress of Nigeria.

“In 2016, you voted for the progressive platform and in 2024, you also voted en masse. You supported the government. Your sons, whom you entrusted to us, are running the government together with us and they are doing excellently well,” he said.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also acknowledged the roles played by party leaders without official positions but who, he said, had remained critical to the success of the administration. He mentioned Hon. Ogundeji Iroju, Mayowa Akinfolarin and Dr Rotimi Wilson, among others.

On political alignment, the governor reminded the gathering of the executive order he issued two months earlier endorsing President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election. He observed that Odigbo Local Government had embraced the directive, noting that this was evident in the attires worn at the event.

Turning to infrastructure, the Governor described the Ore–Akure Road as vital to reducing accidents and easing travel, noting that it was a federal government project currently being enjoyed by the state.

He disclosed that Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, representing Ondo South Senatorial District and recently appointed as an ambassador, had called for the dualisation to extend to Okitipupa.

According to the governor, the Ondo State Government has approved the dualisation of the Igbokoda–Okitipupa Road.

He also urged market women to return to their stalls and actively support Tinubu’s 2027 bid, assuring them that requested infrastructure projects, including roads and bridges, had been inspected, with work expected to commence before Christmas.

Highlighting women empowerment, Governor Aiyedatiwa announced that over 900 women in Odigbo would benefit from empowerment programmes. Describing women as “the salt of life”, he stressed that society could not survive without them. Some women received cash gifts at the event as part of the empowerment drive.

Addressing party leaders and members in Ondo West Local Government, the Governor restated that under his administration, the Ondo State House of Assembly had no opposition.

He also listed ongoing and completed infrastructure projects in Ondo town, including road construction, rehabilitation works and street lighting.

The governor further inaugurated a transformer attached to the civic centre to improve the living conditions of residents, donated by the member representing Ondo West Constituency I in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Moyinolorun Ogunwumiju.

He noted that while the reforms introduced by President Tinubu were initially difficult, Nigerians were now beginning to enjoy their benefits. He also mentioned the student loan scheme, urging parents to encourage their children to apply.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, described Governor Aiyedatiwa as the people’s governor, a mentor and an indigene of Odigbo Local Government, referring to the council as his second home.

Speaking on behalf of the leadership and people of Odigbo, Takuro said the visit underscored the strong bond between the governor and the community, noting the presence of party leaders. He urged residents to show appreciation for the governor’s efforts, adding that the large turnout reflected their happiness.