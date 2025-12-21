SDP hails Supreme Court Verdict, Says Ruling Reinforces Party Autonomy

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP) has welcomed the Supreme Court judgment fining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) N2 million for interfering in the party’s internal affairs, describing the ruling as a significant boost for multiparty democracy and the rule of law.

The apex court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by INEC challenging the leadership of the SDP, thereby upholding earlier judgments in favour of the party.

INEC had approached the Supreme Court to overturn the October 17 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, which affirmed a Federal High Court ruling compelling the electoral body to recognise and include SDP candidates in by-elections conducted across 12 states.

Former presidential candidate of the party and lead counsel in the suit, Prince Adewole Adebayo, told journalists that the verdict serves as a strong warning to the electoral body to stay clear of matters strictly within the jurisdiction of political parties.

Adebayo insisted that the SDP has no leadership crisis, maintaining that the recognised national officers, including the Acting National Chairman, Professor Sadiq Umar Abubakar; National Secretary, Dr. Olu Agunloye; and members of the National Working Committee (NWC), remain validly in office.

He recalled that the dispute began after the party appointed an acting chairman who wrote to INEC to nominate candidates, a move the commission rejected while engaging with a chairman who had already been removed.

According to Adebayo, courts at all levels were unanimous that INEC lacked the authority to question or override the party’s internal decisions.

He noted that the Court of Appeal had earlier upheld the SDP’s right to restructure its leadership and authorised the acting chairman to act for the party, a position now affirmed by the Supreme Court.

While acknowledging that taxpayers would ultimately bear the fine, Adebayo said it remains a necessary reminder that no institution has the authority to destabilise opposition parties.

Reacting separately, the Acting National Chairman of the SDP, Professor Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe, described the judgment as a landmark ruling that strengthens Nigeria’s democratic process.

Speaking to journalists at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, Gombe said the Supreme Court verdict reaffirmed the principle that party constitutions, not external interference, must guide party administration.

He called on INEC to fully comply with the judgment by recognising the authority of the SDP National Working Committee and disengaging from suspended or expelled members.

Gombe also urged INEC to remove the name of the party’s former National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, from its records, insisting that the Supreme Court ruling has conclusively settled all leadership issues.

He expressed optimism that the decision would reset relations between INEC and political parties, promoting respect, fairness, and due process as the country moves towards the 2027 general election.