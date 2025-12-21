Nigeria Central To Ending Illiteracy In Africa – Room to Read

Juliet Akoje In Abuja.

Room to Read, an international education-focused non-governmental organisation, has identified Nigeria as a pivotal country in the campaign to eliminate illiteracy across Africa, pointing to its large population, rich linguistic landscape and recent advances in education policy as major factors.

This position was revealed by the organisation’s Africa Regional Director, Collins Munene, on yesterday in Abuja at a press briefing organised to commemorate Room to Read’s 25th anniversary of global operations.

Munene revealed that Room to Read currently works in 29 countries around the world and has reached more than 52 million children through programmes centred on literacy development and gender equality.

He explained that Nigeria’s position as the most populous nation in Africa home to over 230 million people and more than 500 distinct languages makes it a strategic and high-impact location for literacy interventions across the continent.

“Nigeria will always remain a priority for us in Africa. When meaningful progress is achieved here, it creates a powerful ripple effect across the rest of the continent,” Munene stated.

He added that recent reforms and policy enhancements in the education sector at both federal and state levels have strengthened Nigeria’s capacity to serve as a reliable partner for large-scale literacy initiatives.

Room to Read, which is active in seven African countries, officially launched its Nigerian operations in May 2023 as part of a broader expansion plan across the continent.

Munene disclosed that the organisation’s inaugural flagship initiative in Nigeria centres on adapting and distributing storybooks written in indigenous languages.

According to him, the pilot programme involves the localisation of 25 storybook titles and the production of 50,000 copies, which will be distributed to 126 schools located in Oyo and Osun states.

He explained that the intervention targets Nigeria’s three most widely spoken languages—Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa—with implementation beginning in Yoruba-speaking states.

Munene said preparations were already underway to extend the initiative to Igbo-speaking states such as Anambra and Enugu, as well as Hausa-speaking states, including Kano.

He noted that the choice of the pilot states was informed by a detailed feasibility assessment that examined the level of need, potential for impact and the presence of trustworthy local partners.

“Our methodology is driven by evidence. We prioritise locations where the need is most urgent and where partnerships can support scale and long-term sustainability,” he said.

Munene also disclosed that Room to Read had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federal Ministry of Education to enhance collaboration at both national and sub-national levels.

He explained that this agreement would ensure the organisation’s programmes align with government education policies while promoting durability and continuity beyond short-term interventions.

In addition to literacy programmes, Munene said Room to Read operates a gender equality initiative aimed at equipping adolescent girls with essential life skills to enable informed decision-making.

He revealed that talks were ongoing to introduce the girls’ education programme in Kano State, with a focus on addressing challenges such as early marriage and school dropouts.

“Educating girls is not a matter of choice—it is fundamental to addressing poverty, inequality and broader social issues,” he stated.

Munene emphasised that the organisation’s core philosophy promotes education for both boys and girls, stressing that strong foundational literacy skills are essential for national growth and development.

He further expressed concern about the declining reading habits among Nigerian children, attributing part of the problem to excessive engagement with social media.

According to him, rekindling a passion for reading among young people is vital to reinforcing ongoing education reforms.

“Education remains the most powerful instrument for addressing global challenges. Transforming the world begins with educated children,” Munene said.

He reaffirmed Room to Read’s long-term commitment to partnering with Nigeria, noting that the overarching objective is to develop systems capable of sustaining literacy progress beyond the organisation’s direct involvement.

“Our goal is a world without illiteracy and gender inequality, and Nigeria plays a crucial role in realising that vision across Africa,” he added.