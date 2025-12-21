‘Ile’ Leads ‘Rites of Passage’ Soundtrack

Iyke Bede

Uphorik Sounds has released ‘Ile’, the lead single from the forthcoming ‘Rites of Passage’ album, the soundtrack to Nigeria’s first full-length 3D animated musical, ‘Gammy and The Living Things’.

Performed by Goya Menor and Donel Smith and produced by Don L3, the track blends Amapiano, Afro-soul, and live African instrumentation. Celebrating the warmth, identity, and emotional pull of home, ‘Ile’ serves as the musical heartbeat of the film’s story of self-discovery.

To mark the release, Uphorik Sounds and Utricle Studios have launched the ‘Agama Dance Challenge’, a nationwide social media competition inspired by Gammy, the animated Agama lizard protagonist. Participants are invited to recreate the playful Agama dance to ‘Ile’, showcasing creativity, culture, and energy from across the country.

The ‘Rites of Passage’ album features a roster of Nigeria’s top music talents, including 2Baba, M.I Abaga, Made Kuti, Johnny Drille, Ric Hassani, Waje, Praiz, and Goya Menor. It blends original songs with contemporary remakes of Nigerian classics, offering a multi-genre experience that bridges tradition and modernity.

Speaking on the release, Uphorik Sounds Designer, Osaze Igodan described the project as “a landmark moment for Nigerian storytelling, where film, music, and dance come together to celebrate who we are. ‘Ile’ is a cultural spark, and the Agama Dance Challenge is our invitation for Nigerians to engage with the music and the story.”