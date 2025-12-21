Faleke: Tinubu Won 2023 Elections Because He was Anointed By God 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. James Faleke, said President Bola Tinubu won the presidential 2023 election because he was anointed.

Faleke, who is also the Convener of Tinubu Support Groups, stated this yesterday in Abuja during the flag-off of nationwide rice distribution exercise.

He stated: “The DG had enumerated some of the achievements of the president very briefly. But you’re all aware that, despite the crisis and the Naira redesign, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not wanted to win the election; the Naira was redesigned.

“And so many of us cannot even afford to buy bread because we have no naira, and there is no cash. We went into the election without cash, without anything l, but God who has anointed Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said he will win the election, and he won the election.”

Faleke told the support groups that the gathering was organised to thank them for their support.

He added that by January 2026, political activities and mobilisation would commence, saying they had to prepare.

Faleke noted: “I’m sure that the party will announce its programme very soon, from membership registration to party congresses. So you need to get ready.

“We are also aware that voter registration, the first phase, has closed. The second phase will soon start in January. You must mobilise everyone to register. If you don’t have a voter’s card, you cannot vote. And nobody will be a member of any of our support groups without a voter’s card. You must show your voter’s card before you are accepted or registered as a member of the support group.

“We are not in a campaign yet. When the campaign begins, we will let you know. We will roll out.”

Earlier, the Director General of TSG, Dr. Umar Tanko-Yakasai, said Tinubu has stabilised the economy, given loans to students, and paid foreign debt of about $7 billion and $3.5 billion.

On his part, Senator Magnus Abe said Tinubu is the answer to the country’s current challenges.

According to him, the past few years have shown that the president has done things in this country that no other leader has ever done. He has changed the narrative about our country, and he’s seeking real solutions to Nigeria’s problems in ways no leader has before.