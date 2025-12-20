  Whatadeal Drives Brand-Consumer Engagement at Trade Fair 

Omolabake Fasogbon

Online storefront division of Whatadeal Africa, Whatadeal eCommerce has reaffirmed support to brands’ growth and visibility at its just concluded inaugural trade fair in Lagos.

The two-day fair brought together over 100 vendors and local brands, including MTN, MoMo, Honeywell and Amstel, where consumers directly connected and engaged with businesses from across different sectors like fashion, beauty, food, technology.

Reiterating the goal of the fair, Managing Director of Whatadeal Africa, Mr. Fela Bank-Olemoh said it aimed to drive business scalability and redesign retail experience.

“At Whatadeal, everything starts with our customers. As an e-commerce platform, our primary goal is to ensure that anyone who runs a business on our platform is supported every step of the way. This trade fair was designed to do exactly that by giving our online sellers a physical space to meet customers, and by helping offline vendors take their businesses online. What we are ultimately building is a community, an ecosystem that helps you grow from where you are to where you want to be.

“Seeing vendors and customers come together, connect and transact in this way has been truly exciting. The energy, engagement and feedback tell us that this is only the beginning. Our vision is to make the trade fair an annual event that will be bigger and better,” he said.

Also speaking, Head of E-Commerce at Whatadeal, Wale Lawal said the company, through the activity, aimed to strengthen local trade and innovation.

“The trade fair stands for the promotion of commerce, and part of our broader mission to make trade easier, access wider and opportunities available for entrepreneurs. By connecting vendors directly to buyers and linking physical commerce with digital platforms, we are helping to build a stronger, more inclusive trade ecosystem in Nigeria.”

Vendors at the fair also expressed excitement at the initiative, citing visibility and customer interaction as key benefits.

Ms. Sandra James, owner of Sandiertw commented that the experience was impactful for her brand.

“Meeting new customers, showcasing my designs and seeing people connect with my work was truly fulfilling. It was an opportunity to grow and be seen,” she remarked.