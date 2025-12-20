We want you on the Ballot in 2027, Abia LG Deputy Mayors Endorse Otti

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

With about two years to the 2027 general election, the Forum of Deputy Mayors of the 17 local governments in Abia State has endorsed Governor Alex Otti to run for a second term.

They Deputy Mayors (Local Government Vice Chairmen) made their decision known Friday afternoon on the sidelines of their ongoing retreat in Umuahia.

Chairman of the Forum who is also the Deputy Mayor of Obingwa local government area, Dr. Destiny Isiguzo, announced the decision of the group which also passed a Vote of Confidence on the Governor, during a Press Briefing.

The group said it wants Governor Otti on the Abia governorship ballot in 2027 based on his stellar performance, adding that they want the ongoing transformation of the state to continue till 2031.

“Apart from the retreat that we organized for ourselves, we thought it wise to also talk about some of the things that are happening in Abia, mainly because we believe that as people at the grassroots that we are also stakeholders in Abia politics. And we are concentrating on telling the public some of the achievements of our principal, Dr. Alex Otti.

“Since Dr. Alex Otti came into office, there is no doubt that there has been significant changes almost in all the sectors of Abia State, whether it is about labour and productivity, leadership, sustainable and eco-friendly environments; in terms of policy, health sector, the education sector, the agricultural sector, the human capital development, and finally the infrastructure and public utility. It is no news that His Excellency has excelled in almost all the sectors,” the Forum said.

They explained that the only way they could express their joy was “to come together to tell the public that he (Otti) has done well,” and prayed that Governor would continue to perform. the

“So, to summarise, we want to, based on these achievements, we are first of all giving His Excellency a vote of confidence. We are also giving him our commendation. And then, with the feelers we are getting from the grassroots, we want to say honourably, publicly, that we are endorsing His Excellency to run again in 2027,” Isiguzo said.

He assured the governor that the Forum would equally demonstrate their support with everything at their disposal when the time comes.

“The Deputy Mayors of Abia State say we are endorsing Dr. Alex Chioma Otti for the 2027 (governorship) election; that we are going to support him, with our resources, with our people, with our structures; whatever it takes. We will give him our support, and we will make sure that he wins. That is our resolution.

“We are going to support him because he has proven that leadership is not rocket science. Leadership is about having the right person at the helm of our affairs. And we cannot do this work half way. We are begging him to run,” Isiguzo added.

The Deputy Mayors said by the governor’s performance, he has made the 2027 campaigns easy for them, disclosing people at the grassroots were eager to see the Governor declare to run in 2027.

“The people are saying run, and we are just emissaries that the people have sent to tell the governor to run,” Isiguzo said.

During the briefing, Hon. Ngozi Anya (Bende LGA), Barr. Enyinnaya Nwosu (Umuahia South LGA), and Hon. Pastor Joel Nwankwo (Ukwa West LGA) listed projects Governor Otti has done or was doing in their respective senatorial zones of Abia North, Abia Central and Abia South.