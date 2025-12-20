 Stanbic IBTC Drives Youth Creativity, Innovation

Omolabake Fasogbon

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of the Standard Bank Group has reinforced its commitment to nurturing young Nigerian talent at the just concluded FUZE Talent Show 4.0 in Lagos.

The initiative aimed to promote creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship among Nigeria’s youth.

Grand finale of the programme, which was held recently, showcased a diverse range of talent in fashion, technology, dance, and music, highlighting growing influence of creative industries in Nigeria’s economy.

This year, the bank awarded a record N90 million in prizes to recognise outstanding talent, with 12 finalists competing for top honours. Category winners included Oyindamola Timothy (Fashion), Steve Adeyemo (Tech), Uche Kalu (Dance), and Emmanuel Elijah (Music), each receiving N10 million, mentorship opportunities, industry exposure, and support to advance their creative ventures.

In addition, a newly introduced Fan Favourite Feature allowed viewers nationwide to vote for the contestant who inspired them most, deepening community engagement and reinforcing the link between creativity and audience participation.

Commenting, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Chuma Nwokocha, reiterated the importance of the initiative.

“FUZE 4.0 truly lived up to its promise as ‘The Ultimate Show’, a platform that celebrates courage, creativity, and innovation. Every contestant who graced that stage reminded us of the extraordinary potential of Nigerian youths.

“At Stanbic IBTC, we are proud to continue creating opportunities that help young people dream bigger, think bolder, and achieve more. It is all about home-grown talent for us as we power the ‘made-in-Nigeria’ initiative,” he remarked.

The show finale was broadcast nationwide on AIT and Africa Magic Showcase and streamed live on Stanbic IBTC’s YouTube channel, connecting millions of viewers to the excitement of the competition.

Ahead of Fuze festival today, Nwokocha informed that the bank would be extending the initiative’s impact through immersive experiences, performances, and expanded opportunities for young creatives to showcase their talents.