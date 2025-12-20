Make HYPREP Independent To Address Job Gaps, Ogonis Tell FG

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The people of Ogoni have called on the federal government to upgrade the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) to an independent federal agency to enable it retain its staff even after the conclusion of the ongoing clean up exercise in their area.

Speaking at HYPREP’s project review meeting yesterday with Ogoni key stakeholders in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the stakeholders lamented that their people have suffered marginalisation in the federal civil service, arguing that giving the agency such legal autonomy would empower it to retain the services of Ogoni people currently under its payroll, which would in turn address the injustice.

Earlier in his welcome address, project coordinator of HYPREP, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, said a lot of progress had been made in the cleanup exercise under his watch.

He said that phase 1 shoreline remediation had reached 72.7 per cent completion, mangrove restoration, 99 per cent and soil, while groundwater remediation of the medium-risk complex sites had reached 39.01 per cent.

“Our efforts to provide potable water to affected communities have resulted in the completion of 16 water facilities with accompanying booster stations, supplying 42 communities across Ogoni while construction of additional 29 facilities is underway,” he added.

The project coordinator noted that public healthcare, education, electricity, livelihoods restoration and local security initiatives in impacted communities in particular and Ogoniland at large, have all progressed under the first phase implementation of the exercise in line with UNEP report recommendations.

Also speaking, former Senator Lee Maeba, commended the project coordinator, Prof. Zabbey, for his achievements in the cleanup project and appealed to all Ogonis to support him.

Maeba condemned moves by some people to remove the project coordinator through campaigns of calumny, adding that he (Maeba) opposed such moves because of his belief that only an Ogoni son can address their challenges in line with their struggle, and as recommended by UNEP.

“Ogoni people started a struggle to enjoy the reward of their God-given resources. There was a move to bring another person as PC. I fought it because there can be no other person from any (other) place that will be better for us than an Ogoni man. Other communities want us to fail but this is the first time we’re seeing light in the tunnel,” he said.

Chairman, Ogoni Trust Fund Incorporated, Emma Deeyah, also threw his weight behind the HYPREP project coordinator and called on all Ogonis to support him.