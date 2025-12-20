INEC Intervenes as PDP Leadership Crisis Deepens

*Turaki, Mohammed lead factions to meet Amupitan

*Saraki assures peace in sight, says party won’t die

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday met with the two warring factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its headquarters in Abuja with the aim of resolving the leadership crisis rocking the party.

This was as a former Senate President and Chairman, National reconciliation committee of the party before the Ibadan convention, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday said the simmering crisis rocking the PDP would be over in the next few months, adding that the party would overcome its current internal challenges, insisting that the party will not go into extinction.



However, the Bauchi State PDP Caretaker Committee faction loyal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, yesterday, directed members of Governor Bala Mohammed’s camp, who currently occupy PDP secretariats across the state, to remove their personal belongings and vacate the premises within 14 days.

The meeting with INEC, which held behind closed-doors had the faction led by Tanimu Turaki and the group headed by Abdulrahman Mohammed, which is backed by Wike in attendance.



While addressing the factions during the opening ceremony, INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan said the intervention became imperative after a series of conflicting correspondences received from the party.

He said the Commission’s actions were guided strictly by the Constitution, the Electoral Act and its internal regulations, assuring the factions of its neutrality.

“As a build-up to these elections, we have issued our own schedule of activities to all the political parties. And we are on course to ensure that we have a very smooth election at the area council of FCT and at Ekiti and Osun states.

“We have received conflicting correspondence from the PDP, and we felt that rubbing minds together would be a good opportunity for us to forge the way forward concerning the elections.



“And I’m happy that we have top officials that are present here so that we can discuss as a family and see how the issues can be resolved and we move forward.

“So, we are mindful of the need for us to maintain the sanctity of the Constitution of Nigeria.”

Speaking further, the INEC Chairman said: “Actually, INEC sits on a tripod, comprising three legal regimes: the Constitution, the Electoral Act, and the regulations that have been made.

“So, we are determined to ensure that we follow the provisions of the various laws, the Constitution and the regulations that we have made.”



The parley immediately went into a closed door session after the remarks and appeal by Amupitan.

Turaki attended the meeting with members of his National Working Committee, secretariat staff and former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu, while Mohammed was accompanied by members of his national caretaker committee, including its secretary, Senator Sam Anyanwu.

At the end of the meeting, Turaki said “As the authentic leadership of the party that emerged at a valid convention (though contested in court), while awaiting the pronouncement of the court, we will continue to undertake the duties of an opposition party, which is to hold government to account on critical issues like security, infrastructure, education, healthcare etc.”

For his part, Anyanwu, who spoke for the Wike-backed group, insisted that the leadership of the PDP expired on December 9, 2025, creating a vacuum that justified the appointment of a caretaker committee by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees BoT.

“The court nullified the convention in Oyo State, so there was no valid convention. Nature abhors vacuum”, he said.

He praised INEC’s approach, saying: “The INEC chairman is a man blessed with wisdom. The way they spoke to us showed that they really wanted us to continue to exist as the major opposition party.”

Saraki: PDP Won’t Go Into Extinction

Saraki spoke while addressing party members at the PDP Kwara State Youth Summit, organised to commemorate his 63rd birthday, in Ilorin.

The summit was organised by the Office of the State Youth Leader with the theme, “Building the Future, Repositioning Kwara, Youth for Leadership Participation and Democratic Growth.”

Saraki said, “The two warring groups in the party had met with INEC in Abuja to resolve the lingering crisis.

“No member of the PDP in Kwara State would go to any political party in the state and would work hard to reclaim power come 2027 elections in the state.”

Dismissing claims that the party was in disarray, Saraki said internal disagreements were normal in a democratic setting and would soon be resolved.

“Many people have been saying our party is in shambles, but it is better to disagree than to agree and stagnate. I believe we will succeed,” he said.

He disclosed that efforts were already underway to address the crisis.

The former Senate President also urged political leaders to be deliberate in creating opportunities for young people to thrive, stressing that youth engagement was critical to national development.

“We must play our roles in creating opportunities for youths to build this country,” he said.

Addressing the youths directly, Saraki encouraged them to actively participate in nation-building rather than remain passive observers.

In his welcome address, the Kwara State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Issa Adamu Bawa, said the summit was organised to celebrate Saraki, whom he described as a leader with a clear philosophy and outstanding political achievements.

Bawa noted that the PDP remained a party committed to empowering youths and women, adding that it consistently provided platforms for their inclusion in politics. He also commended the state youth leadership for successfully organising the summit.

Speaking as Chairman of the occasion, the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who was represented by Hon. Bankole Omisore, described Saraki as not only a PDP leader in Kwara State but a national figure whose mentorship cuts across state boundaries.

He urged youths to engage actively in politics, community development and governance, advising them to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and remain involved in the political process. He also warned against allowing themselves to be used negatively by politicians.

Earlier, the Kwara State PDP Youth Leader, Odunjo, called for unity, mobilisation and strategic planning ahead of future elections, particularly the 2027 general elections.

Factional Bauchi PDP Caretaker Committee Directs Governor Mohammed’s Camp to Vacate State Secretariats

The Bauchi State PDP Caretaker Committee, loyal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, has directed members of Governor Bala Mohammed’s camp, who currently occupy PDP secretariats across the state, to remove their personal belongings and vacate the premises within 14 days.

The directive was issued by the Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, state chairman of the Caretaker Committee, during a press conference yesterday, warning that failure to comply would attract lawful consequences.

He emphasised the Committee’s commitment to restoring unity, discipline, and order within the party and urged all loyal members to cooperate fully in the collective interest of the party and the people of Bauchi State.

“The Committee is grateful to the National Working Committee (NWC) under Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed for approving its appointment to oversee PDP affairs in Bauchi State. We accept this responsibility and pledge to discharge it diligently in accordance with the party constitution and directives of the national leadership,” Jungudo said.

The Committee reaffirmed its loyalty to Wike, and other key party officials, highlighting their ongoing commitment to stability, constitutionalism, and the rule of law within the party.

Jungudo stressed that the Committee will act within the law, warning that any harm to party members or supporters would be the responsibility of the Governor.