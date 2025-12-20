DJ Bellami: I Believe DJs Should Guide Journeys, Not Just Chase Trends

Sunday Salami, known as DJ Bellami stands as one of the most electrifying forces redefining contemporary African nightlife. A true titan of the turntables and a master of music mixology, DJ Bellami transforms every performance into a sonic journey. He speaks to Tosin Clegg about his upcoming projects, his belief system, among other things

Can you walk us through any upcoming projects you’re currently developing?

I’m finishing up a new EP that explores a deeper, more melodic side of my sound. I’ve been experimenting with textures, global percussion, and more emotional chord progressions. It’s definitely a step forward for me creatively, and I think listeners will feel the evolution. But for my fans, a new single is coming up this December. I have a couple of collaborations lined up with vocalists and producers I’ve admired for a long time. These tracks push me outside my usual lane in the best way by blending afro-house, Amapiano, and alternative elements into something fresh. I’m also working on a live performance concept, integrating visual art and lighting that sync directly with the music. The goal is to make my sets more immersive and storytelling-driven, not just a series of drops

And lastly, there’s a secret project I can’t reveal too much about yet but let’s just say it involves a major international feature and a sound people might not expect from me. That one will surprise a lot of listeners.

What personal belief system or philosophy guides the way you create and perform your craft?

At the core of everything I create is the belief that music should feel like truth. For me, the best tracks and the best performances come from a place of honesty not trends, not pressure, just raw emotion translated into sound. If it doesn’t feel real, I don’t release it. I also follow a philosophy of energy over perfection. I believe people connect more deeply with the feeling behind the music than with technical perfection. So whether I’m producing or performing, I focus on capturing a moment such as he vibe, the story, the emotion even if that means embracing imperfections Finally, I live by the idea that creativity thrives in freedom. I don’t box myself into a single genre or formula. I let curiosity lead me with new cultures, new rhythms and new experiences. That openness keeps my sound evolving and keeps me excited about what I do.

How are you positioning yourself to stay ahead creatively and professionally with the new wave of technology emerging?

Technology evolves fast, so I invest time in learning new tools, plugins, and performance techniques. I treat it like a second craft so the more I understand the tech, the more freedom I have to innovate. Even with all the new tech, my philosophy remains the same: the emotion leads, the technology follows. I think that’s what will keep me ahead using tech to amplify creativity, not replace it.

Looking ahead, what’s one major goal you’ve set for yourself in 2026, and what steps are you already taking toward achieving it?

I’m deepening my skill set from live mixing techniques to stage-craft making sure I can deliver a show that stands out in a world where technology and artistry move fast. I’m focused on finishing a wave of tracks that truly define my evolving sound. This music will become the backbone of the tour, shaping the mood and direction of each set. Everything from visuals to storytelling is becoming more cohesive so that by the time the tour launches, it feels like a natural evolution of who Bellami is becoming.

If you could redefine or influence one aspect of DJ culture in 2026, what would it be, and why does it matter to you?

Not every set needs to be optimised or predicted. There’s beauty in taking risks, surprising the crowd, and playing something that comes from instinct, not data. I believe DJs should guide a journey, not just chase trends. I want to inspire more intentional curation and sets that tell stories and leave emotional fingerprints The culture sometimes gets lost in numbers: streams, followers, headliners. I want to shift attention back to the craft itself pushing boundaries, blending genres, expressing identity.