BUA Cement, Shamsuddeen Usman, Awosika, Oscar Onyema, Maryam Mohammed, Ronke Sokefun Win CIOD Annual Awards

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIoD Nigeria) has announced BUA Cement Plc; Chairman, Ministry of Finance Incorporated, Dr. Shamsuddeen Usman and Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Chair Centre Group, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, as winners of its Corporate Governance Award, Good Governance Award and CIoDN Entrepreneurial Award respectively.

Other award winners are the Company Secretary and Legal Adviser, Mafab Communications Limited, Dr. Maryam Shehu Mohammed; Founding Group Managing Director/CEO of NGX Group Plc, Mr. Oscar Onyema and Former Chairperson of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, Mrs. Ronke Sokefun, for Director Development Award, Anofi Goubadia Award for Leadership and Excellence, and Olutoyin Olakunri Women Director of the Year Award respectively.

Speaking during the 2015 Annual Directors’ Dinner and Award Night, the President of CIoD Nigeria, Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, said that the theme of the occasion, which is “Triumphs of Leadership in Challenging Times,” spoke to the courage and discipline required of directors in a period marked with economic strain, social pressure, and shifting corporate realities.

Oyebanji said, “The choice of theme is deliberate. It affirms our recognition of directors who continue to uphold sound judgment, stability, and clarity of purpose despite the uncertainties that affected organisations across sectors.

“This has been a year in which boards were called upon to make difficult decisions, reinforce ethical standards, strengthen risk oversight, and sustain confidence among stakeholders. Many of you here this evening had to guide your organisations through circumstances that tested not only your professional skills, but your character. For this, the Institute salutes your effort and commends your commitment to excellence.

The Chairman of the 2015 Annual Directors’ Dinner and Award Night, Mr. Michael Olawale-Cole, in his remarks said that leadership is not a designation on a door, but a courageous choice made every day in the arena.

Olawale-Cole said, “When we think of ‘triumph’ as directors, we often picture breakthroughs, ground-breaking innovations, crisis resolution, expanded market share, improved profitability, and soaring performance indicators.

“Yet leadership in challenging times reminds us that triumph is not merely a destination; it is the journey itself. It is the character forged in hard decisions long before applause arrives. It is the resilience built in the quiet, demanding hours when no one is watching.”

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was the event’s special guest of honour, said that the occasion was to celebrate individuals and organisations that have exemplified excellence in leadership and service.

Sanwo-Olu said, “These awards matter because they affirm that integrity is visible, diligence is recognised, and good governance is worth celebrating.

“They also send a powerful message to younger professionals about the kind of leadership that truly endures.

“To the award recipients: congratulations. You have set a standard.

“May your example strengthen our institutions, inspire future leaders, and contribute to a more resilient and prosperous Nigeria.”