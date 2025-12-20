Abdul Samad Rabiu: Rewarding Loyalty, Celebrating Excellence

At a time when employee retention defines corporate strength, the BUA Group comes into sharp focus as it places people at the heart of long-term business success, writes Oluchi Chibuzor

For many of the employees gathered under the lights at the recently held BUA Group’s 2025 Night of Excellence, the evening was more than a corporate ceremony, but a deeply personal moment of validation. Years of quiet dedication, long hours, and unwavering commitment were brought into the spotlight as loyalty and hard work took center stage in an atmosphere filled with pride, gratitude, and celebration.

In a powerful statement about the value of people in corporate success, BUA Group honoured 510 employees with an extraordinary N30 billion in cash awards.

The gesture went beyond numbers, sending a clear message that excellence is not only recognised but richly rewarded, and that the company’s growth is inseparable from the dedication of those who drive it daily.

As applause echoed through the hall, the Night of Excellence became a reminder that behind every thriving enterprise are individuals whose perseverance sustains progress.

For the award recipients, the recognition marked a renewed sense of belonging, motivation, and belief in a workplace that truly values its people.

The ceremony recognised long service, loyalty, and exceptional contribution by employees whose commitment spans from five years to over four decades.

It reflected a belief that has guided the Group since inception: enduring businesses are built by people.

Speaking at the event, Founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, described the evening as a moment to acknowledge loyalty, resilience, and shared ownership of the BUA journey.

He recalled that from modest beginnings 36 years ago, BUA has grown into one of Nigeria’s most valuable listed enterprises, with a combined market capitalisation now in the trillions of naira. He noted, however, that the journey was never the achievement of one man, one board, or capital alone.

According to Rabiu, “every factory built, every system strengthened, every challenge overcome, and every milestone reached carries the imprint of employees who believed in the vision long before the results were visible.”

He reaffirmed that BUA has always regarded its workforce as partners in a shared legacy rather than merely staff, adding that loyalty and professionalism are values that must be recognised in tangible ways.

As part of the 2025 awards, N30 billion was disbursed to 510 recipients across multiple long-service and excellence categories.

Due to time constraints at the event, only 41 recipients received their awards in person from the Chairman during the ceremony.

These represented the highest award categories, ranging from N100 million to N1 billion.

The on-stage recipients comprised 16 recipients of N100 million each, nine recipients of N200 million each, seven recipients of N250 million each, three recipients of N500 million each, five recipients of N1 billion each, and one special award recipient whose cash award was not announced at the event.

The special award was presented to Kabiru Rabiu in recognition of his exceptional loyalty, leadership, and long-standing contribution to the growth and stability of the BUA Group.

All other awardees had received their plaques and cheques ahead of the ceremony or will receive theirs at their respective plants and operational locations across the country.

Rabiu described the cash awards as a token of appreciation, noting that no amount of money could fully account for decades of dedication, personal sacrifice, and belief in the company’s mission.

Looking ahead, he said BUA would continue to expand capacity, invest in advanced technologies, and strengthen its footprint across cement, food, sugar, and infrastructure, adding that the people who built the Group would continue to grow with it.

The BUA Night of Excellence and Long Service Awards was part of BUA Group’s cultural backbone, reflecting an organisation built on shared prosperity, long-term thinking, and respect for its people.

Established in 1988, BUA Group is one of Africa’s largest diversified groups operating out of Nigeria with its key interests in food, mining, manufacturing, and infrastructure. Its vision is to unlock opportunities that will drive sustainable development whilst providing value to all stakeholders and the African continent.

The Group’s investments span the following sectors: cement, sugar, flour, pasta, steel, Rice, real estate, logistics, ports and terminals, construction, and energy, with a core focus on building local manufacturing capacity to generate employment, provide high-quality products, and develop the African continent.

In an era where industrialisation remains critical to Africa’s economic sovereignty, Rabiu’s investments speak louder than promises. Yet, what makes Rabiu truly stand out is not just the billions he has made or the industries he has transformed. It is the quiet dignity with which he leads. In an age where flamboyance is often mistaken for success, Rabiu remains a study in understated brilliance — a man who allows his work to speak for him, his factories to echo his ideals, and his philanthropy to express his values.

His companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) – BUA Foods and BUA Cement – have continued to post positive earnings, delivering superior returns to investors, a testament to his strategic foresight, disciplined execution, and commitment to value creation. This consistent performance has not only boosted shareholder confidence but also reinforced the credibility of indigenous conglomerates in Nigeria’s capital market, positioning their enterprises as models of resilience and growth in a challenging economic environment.

For instance, BUA Foods Plc on the NGX announced a profit after tax of N405.27 billion in the nine months ended September 2025, representing a 101 percent increase compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

The company, in its nine-month results and accounts, reported outstanding revenue growth. Increased volume and improved product mix were largely responsible for the continued solid financial performance across the company’s core business segments. BUA Foods achieved a gross profit of N520.65 billion, up 55.97per cent. Its revenue reached N1.42 trillion for the first time, reflecting sustained momentum across business segments in contrast to the previous year (N1.07 trillion).

Overall revenue increased by 33 per cent with Flour and Rice growing significantly. Revenue from the Sugar and Flour divisions each contributed 42per cent to total revenue in nine months of 2025 driven largely by increased sales volume. The Pasta division contributed 10per cent to revenue in nine months of 2025 (nine months of 2024: 13per cent).

Accelerated by increased market demand, Pasta revenue grew by 12 per cent to N150.5 billion in nine months of 2025 (nine months of 2024: N134.8 billion).

Its rice division contributed six per cent to revenue in nine months of 2025, with revenue increasing to N79.5 billion in nine months of 2025. These underscored the company’s continued commitment to scaling operations, strengthening productivity, and delivering consistent value to stakeholders.

Commenting on the nine months financials, the Managing Director, BUA Foods, Mr. Ayodele Abioye had said: “BUA Foods has once again demonstrated resilience and strategic agility.

“Our nine months of 2025 performance, highlighted by double-digit revenue growth and a 101per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax to N405 billion, underscores a sustained growth trajectory supported by ongoing economic reforms and a progressively more stable business environment.”

Rabiu, through his various business interests, has also been a champion of protecting the environment through his investments in manufacturing plants that meet or exceed stringent environmental standards, with a focus on recycling most of their waste products, the use of cleaner energy sources like natural gas, whilst reducing the environmental impact of their operations.

As a testimony to his hard work, indefatigable entrepreneurial spirit, and consistently championing Nigeria as a preferred investment destination in Africa, Rabiu was reappointed by President Emmanuel Macron of France as the President of the France-Nigeria Business Council in 2022.

A recipient of many awards, including THISDAY’s ‘Titan of the Year,’ in 2025, Rabiu’s net worth, according to Forbes, has increased to $6 billion as of July 28, 2025, owing to the success of BUA Foods and BUA Cement. His wealth has seen a $900 million gain since the beginning of the year.

Through the Abdulsamad Rabiu Initiative for Africa (ASR Africa), he has committed hundreds of millions of dollars to health, education, and social development — giving not for applause, but from a genuine desire to close opportunity gaps across the continent. The ASR Africa was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting health, education and social development within Africa.

Beyond the numbers and the glittering ceremony, the 2025 Night of Excellence was ultimately a celebration of people—the men and women whose daily commitment powers BUA Group’s growth and resilience. For many of the 510 award recipients, the recognition went beyond financial reward, standing as affirmation that years of diligence, loyalty, and quiet sacrifice had not gone unnoticed.

By investing directly in its workforce, BUA Group reinforced a culture where hard work is both seen and rewarded, setting a powerful example in corporate Nigeria. It was not just a night of celebration, but a statement of values—one that places people at the heart of enterprise and progress.