To Capitalise on Emerging Opportunities, Waltersmith Strengthens Leadership with Board Appointments

Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited (WSPOL) has appointed two seasoned energy professionals as members of its Board of Directors in a strategic move to underscore its succession plan as the company continues to seek to capitalize on emerging opportunities in Nigeria’s evolving oil and gas landscape.

Oladapo Filani, who has served as the company’s Chief Executive Officer since 2023, has been appointed Managing Director. Similarly, Alex Osho has been appointed as Executive Director (Finance & Commercial) following his successful tenure as CFO of Waltersmith Petroman from December 2019 to January 2023 and as the Group Chief Operating Officer since February 2023.

These key appointments recognise the immense contributions of Filani and Osho to the company and their proven leadership capabilities, according to a statement issued by the Lead Adviser, External Affairs and Government Relations, Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, Sarah Ajuonuma.

The Board expansion comes as WSPOL continues to pursue an ambitious growth agenda focused on production optimization, portfolio expansion, and operational excellence.

The new Board appointments combine deep technical expertise with proven financial and commercial acumen, against the backdrop of strong governance principles, which are essential elements for successfully navigating Nigeria’s dynamic energy sector.

Commenting on the new appointments, the Board Chairman, Abdulrazaq Isa, said: “I firmly believe in the leadership potential of the company’s new leader, Mr. Filani. He has led by example and placed the company on a robust growth path over the last few years, hinged on strong technical capabilities and a can-do spirit. He will be supported by Mr. Osho, who has also been extremely influential in charting a new course for the Company over the past few years, relying on his financial/commercial acumen, critical thinking skills, and collaborative approach”.

“They have both demonstrated strong leadership, professionalism, empathy, and vision. They have also demonstrated ideation and execution capabilities over the past few years. It is with this confidence that I hand over the reins of the company to its new

leaders. It is my hope that they will build upon our successes and take the Company to greater heights”.

In July 2025, the company also appointed Mr. Taiwo Adeniji to its Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Adeniji is a distinguished development finance and infrastructure finance expert who will bring over 30 years of experience to contribute valuable independent oversight and governance expertise to the company.

Oladapo Filani- Managing Director

Oladapo Filani, an accomplished petroleum engineer with over 26 years of distinguished experience in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, has successfully led WSPOL’s operational excellence and strategic initiatives over the past two years. As the Managing Director and CEO, Oladapo will be responsible for the overall stewardship of WS Upstream, Midstream Gas, and Downstream businesses.

Before joining WSPOL, Filani served as Deputy General Manager, Corporate Strategy & Business Delivery at First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited (First E&P).

His career includes progressively senior roles at Eland Oil & Gas as Asset Development Manager and nearly two decades at Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Limited, where he advanced from Reservoir Engineer to Senior Manager, Planning & Gas Development. His extensive experience spans Strategy and Planning, Operations, Portfolio Management, Gas Commercialization, Asset Development management, and multidisciplinary team leadership across technical and commercial functions.

Filani holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan and an MBA in Oil & Gas Management from Aberdeen Business School, Robert Gordon University. He is an alumnus of London Business School and a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Nigerian Society of Engineers, and the Chartered Institute of Directors, Nigeria.

Alex Osho – Executive Director

Alex Osho has served as Group COO at the Waltersmith Group since February 2023 and has 20 years’ experience in energy, investment banking (M&A advisory, corporate & project finance, restructuring), and consulting. Prior to joining Waltersmith Petroman as CFO in 2019, Alex served as Associate Director & Head of Advisory & Equity Capital Markets at FBNQuest Merchant Bank where he led the $1billion restructuring of a large commercial bank and advised the FGN on the privatisation of key power assets. Alex also previously served as VP (Investment Banking) at Barclays Africa where he advised a Nigerian upstream oil company on a key asset acquisition. He had also held key roles at KPMG, Oando, and FBN Capital.

Alex has advised on transactions valued at over $12 billion across the energy, financial services, consumer, and infrastructure sectors. At Waltersmith, he has been responsible for several landmark transactions including debt and equity financings, restructurings and asset acquisitions.

He has worked very closely with the Group Chairman and Company CEO to provide strategic direction, ensure financial prudence, and oversee the Company’s activities.

Taiwo Adeniji – Non-Executive Director

Taiwo Adeniji brings over 30 years of distinguished experience in development finance, investment banking, and infrastructure development across Africa. He retired from Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) as a Senior Director in June 2024. At AFC, he spent 17 years in executive management roles, including as Divisional Head and a member of several senior management committees.

At AFC, Mr. Adeniji’s portfolio spanned power, transport and logistics, heavy industries, telecommunications, oil and gas, and mining sectors. He also had responsibility for originating, developing, financing, and managing infrastructure and industrial projects across Nigeria and more than 10 African countries.

Prior to AFC, Mr. Adeniji worked for 13 years (1994-2007) with the African Development Bank (AfDB), focusing on infrastructure, industrial projects, and financial sector development across more than 20 African countries. He currently serves as a non-executive director on the boards of several companies.

