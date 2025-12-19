NHRC: Human Rights Regardless of Background, Circumstances Remains Our Mandate

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Human Rights Commission has underscored the significance of open discussions in promoting human rights and protecting vulnerable populations in Nigeria.

It says its mandate is to protect every human being, regardless of their background or circumstances, as this remains crucial for building a tolerant and peaceful society.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu stated this in Abuja during the 2025 Human Rights, Sexuality and the Law Symposium themed, “Responsive Democracy: Protecting Human Dignity through Diversity, Equity & Inclusion”, which was organized by The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs).

He noted the Commission highlighted key aspects of human rights protection, including non-discrimination, right to life, freedom from torture, and protection from unlawful arrests and reiterated that these rights are fundamental to ensuring that every individual is treated with dignity and respect.

According to him, “Open discussions play a vital role in raising awareness about human rights issues, promoting understanding and empathy, and encouraging tolerance and acceptance.

“By engaging in sincere discussions, Nigerians can work towards creating a society where everyone’s rights are respected and protected.

“The Commission emphasizes that human rights protection is a collective responsibility, and everyone has a role to play in promoting a culture of respect and protection for all individuals. The Commission urges Nigerians to take advantage of open discussions to address human rights issues and promote inclusivity.”

In his address, Executive Director of The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs) Afolabi Aiyela said Nigeria today is navigating a period of profound insecurity, economic strain, and declining trust in public institutions.

He remarked that from the tragic violence in different states, to the relentless rise in kidnappings, hunger, and structural inequalities, citizens across the country are calling and pleading for justice, for accountability, and for governance that listens.

He added that the theme could not be timelier, more so as the nation is looking toward upcoming elections and will be confronted with the urgent question of what democracy truly mean and as well as its capacity to protect everyone.

“Those of us who live at the margins – Key populations, persons living with HIV, persons with disabilities, women, young people, ethnic and religious minorities – continue to bear the heaviest cost of criminalization, stigma, and neglect.

“Laws like the SSMPA, along with pervasive moral panic and sociocultural queer-phobia, legitimize violence, fuel blackmail, and deny our fellow citizens safety and belonging.

“These realities remind us that the erosion of rights is not merely a social issue; it is a democratic issue. A democracy that excludes, that selectively protects, or that turns its back on the vulnerable is not a democracy functioning as it should.

“And so today, we gather not only to discuss challenges, but to reimagine the possibilities of a Nigeria where dignity is non-negotiable, and inclusion is foundational – not optional.

“At its core, this symposium is a call to action. A call to move beyond symbolic gestures toward governance that is truly responsive – governance rooted in empathy, in historical awareness, and in a commitment to protect the dignity of every Nigerian.

“It challenges us to imagine, and then build, a democracy where diversity is not feared nor misunderstood, where equity is not contested, and where inclusion is not a privilege but a promise kept.”