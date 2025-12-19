LFZ Wins ‘Best in Environmental Stewardship’ Award

Lagos Free Zone (LFZ), a leading industrial and commercial hub in Nigeria, has won the esteemed ‘Best in Environmental Stewardship’ award at the 2025 Sustainability Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAS), held on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Commenting on the recognition, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Free Zone, Adesuwa Ladoja, noted that the award reflects LFZ’s industry-leading commitment to building a sustainable industrial ecosystem anchored on responsible resource management, climate-conscious infrastructure, robust environmental governance, and community-centred stewardship initiatives.

Ladoja added that the award underscores Lagos Free Zone’s long-term vision of creating an environmentally resilient and globally competitive industrial hub.

“This award is an important validation of our unwavering commitment to environmental excellence. At Lagos Free Zone, sustainability is embedded in the very foundation of our operations, from our green infrastructure and circular waste management systems to our renewable energy drive and biodiversity preservation programmes. We are deeply honoured by this recognition from SERAS, and it inspires us to continue raising the bar in environmental responsibility. Our goal is clear: to build an industrial zone where economic growth and environmental protection are not competing priorities but complementary forces shaping a sustainable future for Nigeria and the wider region,” she said.