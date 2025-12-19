Helen Oritsejafor Awards Full Scholarship, Gifts to Over 150 Children at NTA Channel 5 Year-End Party

Uzoma Mba

Dr. Helen Oritsejafor, Chairman of Spring Sky Finance Company Limited, has announced a full educational scholarship, covering primary through university education—for one outstanding child who emerged as the winner of a game competition at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Channel 5 annual End-of-the-Year Children’s Party.

Dr. Helen, who graced the event, popularly known as the December Felicitation, as the Special Guest of Honour, also distributed over 150 gift items to children, lighting up faces and hearts with her spirited acts of kindness.

The announcement of the scholarship reportedly met with thunderous applause, marking an unprecedented gesture in the history of the Felicitation.

A respected business leader, devoted mother, preacher, and committed philanthropist, Dr. Oritsejafor’s presence transformed the festive celebration into a lasting moment of inspiration and hope.

Her generosity went beyond seasonal giving, reaffirming the power of kindness and the profound impact individuals and institutions can have on shaping the next generation.

The 2025 NTA Channel 5 End-of-the-Year Children’s Party will be remembered not just as a celebration, but as a testament to the enduring legacy of selfless giving.

Dr. Helen Oritsejafor is a pillar of motivation to many, an outstanding author, a great philanthropist, and an architect of building potentials and skills, with intrinsic worth of noble service and generosity, which she has depicted effortlessly over the years.

Determined to see the growth and development of lives, Dr. Helen has rendered remarkable help to society at large, ensuring her impact is felt wherever and whenever the need arises. She has consistently demonstrated selflessness and love, positively affecting individuals from the young to the aged over the years.

In the past, she has shown dedication to ensuring the future generation is well established by setting up free vocational and skill acquisition courses for youths and the unemployed to help them find balance in society. She has also provided scholarships from primary through tertiary education, shaping outstanding men and women in society.

Dr. Helen has been recognized and honoured by some of the world’s leading platforms, leaders, and groups. These include the United Nations, which in 2015 recognised her support to women and youth in Nigeria; the Afrikanwatch Gold Merit Award (AGMA) in 2018 as Most Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year, with a conferment of Afrikanwatch Grand National Patriot (AGNP); and global recognition by the wives of Presidents and Vice Presidents in Africa as an Advocate of Ending Extreme Poverty in 2018, among others.

Dr. Helen has also positively influenced lives as a TV host of the popular family show “Mama Helen & You”, which has aired on television and online platforms for many years.

She has consistently used the platform to carry out her philanthropic initiatives, surprising less privileged communities in rural areas with cash donations and food items during the festive season, putting smiles on countless faces. She has also imparted knowledge on addressing everyday societal and family issues.

Her passion to help people in need led to the creation of her foundation, “Dr. Helen, a Hand to the Needy Foundation”, which has amplified her philanthropic impact over the years. The Foundation, which operates with the mantra “We Care”, was established during the COVID-19 era. This followed the release of one of her best-sellers, “You Too Can Become a Success”, during which she dedicated 50% of the book’s proceeds to support struggling businesses.

Through the Foundation, she provided free business training and financial support for start-ups to prevent closures during the pandemic-induced economic hardships. Beneficiaries received cash donations ranging from three hundred thousand naira to five hundred thousand naira.

Dr. Helen’s impactful work has earned her international recognition. Early this year, she was honoured as African Philanthropist of the Year by the African Leadership Magazine (ALM) for her exceptional philanthropic exploits through “Dr. Helen, A Hand to the Needy Foundation”, which has brought significant changes to countless lives.

She also extended her philanthropic reach to widows, providing financial and edible support in collaboration with former U.S. Congresswoman Dee Dawkins-Haigler, who shared a personal connection to widowhood and was inspired to support the cause.

Known for her business acumen, Dr. Helen has organized numerous training sessions, seminars, and workshops for skill acquisition and to bridge knowledge gaps in business. She has continuously given back to business executives, managers, and CEOs through her mentorship program, “The CEO’s Company Mentorship Class”, offering free guidance on strategies to ensure sustainable business growth.

Alarmed by the high rate of business collapses in Africa, Dr. Helen founded the class to scrutinize businesses promptly, helping them withstand economic challenges and secure jobs for future generations. The program has helped numerous entrepreneurs and business leaders remain resilient over the years.

Undoubtedly, Dr. Helen Oritsejafor is a woman of immense strength and a philanthropist whose influence has been deeply felt. Her legacy of service, generosity, and empowerment will leave enduring footprints for generations to come.