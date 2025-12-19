FG Hits 100,828 Emails on GOVMail

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has disclosed that the civil service digitilisation drive is already producing visible evidence with official email accounts on GOVMail as at yesterday put at 100,828.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation Didi Esther Walson-Jack disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the Paperless Civil Service Gala and Awards Night organized to celebrate excellence, innovation, and the collective progress madetowards the digitalisation of processes.

She said the push had secured government communication at scale, strengthening sovereignty over official correspondence, improving responsiveness, and saving the government billions of naira previously spent on external licences.

“Let me emphasise, clearly and strongly: todays celebration is about the digitalisation of work processes. There is still so much more to do, the OHCSF is already moving ahead that is why we have come up with the following digital initiatives. Our world-class Service-Wise GPT trained on the Constitution, Public Service Rules, statutory regulations, circulars, and other official instruments has recorded over 25,000 chats, enabling faster access to authoritative guidancefor public servants and the general public.

“The Online Compendium of Federal Circulars, with thousands of searches and downloads, has ended the frustrating hunt for “the right circular,” strengthening consistency and transparency in decision-making. We are also digitising our learning ecosystem through the Federal Civil Service Online Academy, ensuring that our training modules are modern, accessible, and scalable, so that capacity building keeps pace with the demands of a digital Service,” Walson- Jack said.