Ekiti: Oyebanji Swears-in Recalled Cabinet Members

Four months after sacking his Commissioners and Special Advisers, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state apart from recalling them has also administered oath of office on the appointees.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has called on all the newly re-appointed Commissioners and Special Advisers to be diligent, responsive, creative, innovative and transparent in the discharge of their duties, stressing that their action must at all times reflect the ideals of good governance.

The Governor also charged them to redouble their efforts to justify their relevance and continued stay in the State Executive Council and in the quest to move Ekiti to prosperity and economic growth.

Oyebanji stated this while inaugurating 17 recalled Commissioners and 11 Special Advisers at a brief event held at the Lady Jibowu Hall of the Government House, Ado Ekiti.

The Governor had on August 10, 2025 dissolved the State Executive Council.

Congratulating the recalled cabinet members shortly after performing their swearing in, the Governor expressed pride and satisfaction in his administration’s achievements in the last three years particularly in infrastructure, agriculture, education, health, arts and culture, social and economic development.

He, however noted that there are still much to be achieved, even as he reassigned the Commissioners and the Special Advisers to their former offices. He charged them to hit the ground running in order to accelerate the implementation of government policies and programmes.

Noting that the the election season is approaching, Oyebanji urged the cabinet members to ensure utmost loyalty, hardwork and diligence in the discharge of their duties and make themselves available in their various localities and be punctual at party meetings.

He said: “I am very delighted to note that the last three years of working with you as a team, have been exciting and enlightening. Together, we have achieved for our people life transforming developments that have placed Ekiti in a high pedestal among the comity of States. I am proud of our collective achievements in infrastructure, agriculture, education, health, arts and culture, social and economic development.

“While it is true that some members of the team have been very exceptional in their delivery, I don’t need to say that some members need to double up to justify their continued relevance in the Council. So, the opportunity that has been extended to all of you to be back into the Executive Council must be justified through hard work, dedication, loyalty and cooperation.

“You have been part of this administration for the past three years. You are not strangers to the Six Pillars of Administration as well as the different policies and programmes of the Government. You therefore have to hit the ground running. There is no time for frivolities and infantile triumphalism. You must know that no matter the achievements we have collectively attained thus far, there are still much more to achieve. We still owe our employers, the Ekiti people a lot more”.

Speaking on behalf of newly inaugurated Executive Council members, Prof. Bolaji Aluko expressed appreciation to Governor Oyebanji for calling them back to duty after four months to function in their previous offices.

Commending the magnanimity of the Governor and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their laudable decision to return them, Aluko promised that they will continue to work assiduously towards ensuring the realization of the shared prosperity agenda and the six pillars of the administration that will make the administration finish strong at the end of the administration on October 16, 2026.

While assuring the Governor that the reconstituted members of the state executive council will work tirelessly in the drive to re-elect him for a second term in the June 20, 2026 election, he promised that they will be more visible and viable in their various communities to canvass for his re-election since they were all politically appointed.