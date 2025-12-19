Benue Government, UNICEF Partner to Strengthen Community Child Protection

•As Bauchi, UNICEF hand over 11 health facilities to contractors for revitalisation

George Okoh in Makurdi and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





The Benue State Government, in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and other partners, on Wednesday graduated 60 Auxiliary Social Workers (ASWs) to strengthen community-based child protection and improve social welfare service delivery across the state.

In another related development, as part of efforts towards strengthening primary healthcare systems for children and mothers. the Bauchi State Government, in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has handed over 11 primary healthcare facilities to contractors for revitalisation.

The Benue programme, jointly sponsored by UNICEF, the Benue State Government, the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and the Benue State Bureau for International Cooperation and Development (BICD), focuses on safeguarding the wellbeing of vulnerable children and families, particularly at the community and household levels.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony themed “Building Community Resilience Through Professional Auxiliary Social Work,” the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Hon. Mrs. Theresa Apochi-Ikwue, described the initiative as a critical intervention addressing gaps in child protection services.

“The Benue State Government plans to deploy these Auxiliary Social Workers to deliver child protection services at the community and household levels, especially in areas facing shortages of qualified social workers,” Mrs. Ikwue said.

She added the programme aligns with the state government’s development agenda and global child rights goals, highlighting the strong commitment of the government and partners, including covering tuition fees for the first batch of trainees.

“This initiative underscores our resolve to safeguard children’s rights and wellbeing while strengthening grassroots social welfare systems,” the Commissioner stated.

According to Mrs. Ikwue, the graduands, drawn from vulnerable populations, underwent rigorous training in case management, referrals, psychosocial support, and ethical service delivery, equipping them to handle child protection and social welfare cases effectively.

She also noted that UNICEF supported a three-day intensive capacity-building workshop for 46 Child Protection Desk Officers–two from each of the state’s 23 local government areas.

Mrs. Ikwue urged the new Auxiliary Social Workers to carry out their duties with integrity, professionalism, and compassion, reminding them that their work contributes directly to the state government’s development priorities.

The Rector of Akawe Torkula Polytechnic, Dr. Martins Agena commended Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia and the Benue State Government for supporting the programme.

He praised the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, UNICEF, BICD, and other partners for ensuring its success.

Dr. Agena noted the graduates’ certificates open doors to global employment opportunities but emphasized the importance of continuous learning.

He encouraged them to return to Akawe Torkula Polytechnic for further studies, reaffirming the institution’s commitment to their professional growth.

Also speaking, the Director General of BICD, Dr. Aondoaseer Leonard Viashima, said the state government has made significant investments in the programme and expects graduates to apply their skills effectively in their communities.

“The best way to repay this investment is through dedicated service and positive impact in your communities,” Dr. Viashima said, acknowledging the support of UNICEF and other development partners.

Mrs. Juliet Chiluwe, Chief of UNICEF’s Enugu Field Office, said the programme targets the elimination of Violence Against Children (VAC) and promotes the wellbeing of children and women.

She emphasized the training strengthens social welfare systems and aligns with UNICEF’s mission to ensure every child is protected and given opportunities to thrive.

Representing the state government, Deputy Governor Barr. Dr. Sam Ode, mni, through the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Paul Ogwuche, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to child rights protection and social welfare.

He thanked development partners and urged graduates to use their skills to drive positive change at the grassroots.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Sani Muhammad Dambam, described the move as the largest overhaul of primary healthcare facilities in the state’s history, attributing it to Governor Bala Mohammed’s dedication to healthcare delivery.

Dr. Dambam who praised the governor’s efforts, pointed out that over 15% of the state’s budget has been allocated to healthcare since his administration began.

The commissioner also thanked UNICEF and WHO for their contributions towards improving healthcare delivery services in the state.

The Bauchi UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, commended Governor Mohammed for partnering with the fund to improve living conditions for children and mothers.

She said that the revitalisation project includes solarisation and water supply in the facilities.

According to her, the facilities, located in 9 LGAs, will benefit patients, particularly mothers and children, urging the contractors to complete the work within the timeframe, ensuring quality and safety.

The executive chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, thanked UNICEF for approving the facilities for revitalisation, expressing delight at the project’s commencement.

The PHCs to be revitalized include Alkaleri Town PHC in Alkaleri West Ward of Alkaleri LGA; Tashan Babiye PHC in Dankade ward, Bauchi LGA; Kubdiya PHC in Kubdiya Ward of Gamawa LGA; Sabuwar Kariya PHC in Kariya A. Ward of Ganjuwa LGA; and Miya MPHC in Miya Ward of Ganjuwa LGA.

Others include Kashuri (Mat) Primary H/Clinic in Kashuri Ward of Itas-Gadau LGA; Tatari Ali PHC in Tsakuwa Ward of Katagum LGA, Balma H/Clinic in Balma Ward of Ningi LGA; Jimi H/clinic in Kudu Yamma Ward of Ningi LGA; Andubun PHC in Andubun Ward of Shira LGA; as well as PHC Zalau in Zalau Ward of Toro LGA.