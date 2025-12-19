As Saraki’s Footprints Continue to Shape  Political Landscape…





Wahab Oba in this report eulogises former two-time Governor of Kwara State and Eighth President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, as he clocks 63.

December 19 once again presents an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable political journey of a man whose life continues to shape the socio-political direction of Kwara State and Nigeria, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki. He remains one of the few leaders whose influence transcends political tenure, whose relevance deepens with time and whose legacy continues to produce opportunities and platforms for others.

Saraki stands out not only for his achievements but for the depth of intelligence he brings into leadership. It is still widely referenced that during his time as Senate President, he demonstrated uncommon mastery of the legislative environment when he introduced members of the Eighth Senate before former President Muhammadu Buhari, extempo, by names, states and constituencies, without hesitation or error. That moment projected professionalism, capacity, and an extraordinary grasp of parliamentary responsibility.

Yet one of his most defining legacies as Senate President was his courage in defending the institution of the legislature from executive intimidation. At a time when pressure mounted on the National Assembly to compromise its independence, Saraki stood firmly with the Nigerian people.

He refused to allow the Senate to be reduced to an appendage of the executive. Under his leadership, the Eighth Senate reclaimed its dignity, asserting legislative independence, strengthening democratic checks and balances, and reinforcing the doctrine of separation of powers. Many still recall how he resisted political harassment, court raids, and institutional blackmail, yet never wavered. In doing so, he gave the Senate integrity and restored public confidence in the legislature as a co-equal arm of government.

Working closely with him reveals even more. When he gives an assignment, he already has a clear mental architecture of what he wants achieved. He does not pass tasks casually; he provides guidance, direction and expected outcomes. His leadership style reflects clarity of thought and firmness of conviction. Saraki is strong-willed, focused, and not obstinate, and he confronts challenges directly rather than sidestepping them.

His response to crisis has consistently been to take responsibility, not to shift blame.

Even in infrastructural development, he demonstrated unusual involvement. Though he awarded contracts for design and building plans for the Kwara State University, Aviation College, and Ilorin Airport wet station, he was practically the chief designer. He moderated structural and functional components almost personally, ensuring that each institution reflected both immediate needs and future expansion. Those involved in those processes can testify that he was never a passive approver; he interrogated designs, adjusted projections, and insisted on architectural and utility precision beyond the ordinary.

His depth of emotional intelligence is equally remarkable. There was a time when a columnist repeatedly published provocative and outright false allegations, including claims that Saraki wanted to sell the Emir’s Palace and dispose of the Eid-Prayer ground. Offended by these spurious allegations, he contemplated legal action. Yet, when counseled, particularly mindful of his status as the Wazirin Ngeri of the Emirate, he listened, refrained from litigation, and allowed the matter to dissolve naturally.

That was the end of it. The writer was neither arrested nor intimidated. Under Saraki, no journalist was detained, summoned, humiliated, or victimised for doing their professional job. Issues were countered with facts, not intimidation. Criticism was absorbed, not criminalised. That remains one of the strongest testaments to leadership built on security of mind and maturity of character.

Saraki’s rare confidence also manifests in unusual situations. During turbulence in flight, he would calmly walk to the cockpit, engage the pilots and offer advisory suggestions from an informed perspective. His knowledge of aircraft dynamics, beyond what a typical traveler possesses, continues to surprise many. His mental depth cuts across religion, aviation, economics, agriculture, governance and human psychology.

Even as governor, Saraki learned and recited the Holy Qur’an proficiently. It was not ceremonial; it was deliberate. He devoted hours, privately, to mastering recitation. The depth of this religious commitment never interfered with his political responsibilities; instead, it shaped his humility, resilience and decision-making.

Saraki recognises loyalty and rewards it. Many whose lives advanced through his intervention, politically or professionally, remain living witnesses. He produced not only a two-term governor but ministers of the Federal Republic, chairmen of national institutions, and principal officers of a ruling party, including its Chairman, Legal Adviser, and National Publicity Secretary. Such outcomes were purposeful, not accidental.

His respect for traditional authority remains distinguishing. When a proposed increase in tertiary institution fees was once contemplated, a single counsel from the Emir of Ilorin ended it. He listened, not out of weakness, but because he valued consensus over confrontation.

Saraki governed without intimidation and exited without bitterness. He empowered individuals to rise on their own merit, not merely within his orbit. Though not holding any national public office today, his relevance remains stronger than many who vanished from prominence shortly after leaving power. Influence built on substance does not expire.

Like every human being, Saraki has his shortcomings, no leader is flawless, but his imperfections remain within human limitations and never overshadow his contributions. What endures is a record of courage, loyalty, clarity of purpose, fairness in opportunity-sharing, and an unwavering willingness to invest in others.

He remains one of the boldest leaders of his generation, strategic, deeply thoughtful, courageous in direction, and generous in responsibility. He leaves behind structures, not silos; empowered individuals, not dependent followers; bridges, not barriers.

Today, I join millions at home and abroad in celebrating this exceptional political figure of our time; super intelligent, impactful, and proudly Kwara.

Happy birthday, Waziri Ngari, Ilorin Emirate, and Turakin Raya Kaza, Borgu.

-Oba writes from Ilorin, Kwara State capital.