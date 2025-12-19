APC Secretary Distributes 2,000 Bags of Rice to Party Members  

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has ordered the distribution of over 2,000 bags of 50 kg rice for this year’s festivity.

Basiru ordered the distribution in line with the celebration of this year’s festive season.

According to him, “In line with his customary manner, Senator Basiru has distributed over 2,000 bags of 50kg rice across the state to various party structures, including ward, LGA, state executive, market, and prominent interest groups throughout the state.”

The national secretary, however, commended the nature in which the recently conducted party primary was conducted, urging all party stakeholders to work vigorously for the 2026 victory at the polls.

He also called for unity of purpose among stakeholders as the party is fully ready to give the ruling party in the state the red card in 2026.

Basiru, who called for unity among party members, urged the people of the state to be united and always seek love for one another in an effort to build an egalitarian society.

He further emphasized the need for equality and equal treatment across gender, religion, economic status, and political beliefs.

In the spirit of unity and a prosperous society, Basiru urged the people of the state and Nigeria as a whole to embrace peace and cooperation in an effort to move the nation forward.