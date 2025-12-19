Aisha Rimi:  NIPC Tracked $10.23bn in Capital Importation at Half Year

• Says approved 186 expatriate quotas, granted pioneer status incentive to 17 companies, created 5,432 direct jobs

James Emejo in Abuja





Executive Secretary/Chief Executive, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Ms. Aisha Rimi, yesterday said it recorded a total of $10.23 billion in capital importation in the first half of the year (H1 2025).

Rimi said the commission approved 186 expatriate quotas and granted Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI) to 17 companies within the year.

Speaking at the NIPC quarterly media parley in Abuja, Rimi said capital importation improved to $5.2 billion in Q1 compared to $3.4 billion in Q1 2024, with over $10 billion in new investment commitments.

She further disclosed that a total of 5,432 direct jobs were created from its activities.

She reaffirmed the commission’s aspiration to translate investment interests into real job-creating, revenue-generating projects that support national economic objectives.

Represented by the NIPC Director, Strategy Services, Abubakar Yerima, Rimi noted that the year had been one of renewed purpose, discipline, and measurable achievements.

Highlighting the commission’s achievements under the One-Stop Investment Centre (OSIC), a platform for streamlined business registration and investment services in the first quarter of the year (Q1 2025), she said the commission laid a strong foundation for the rest of the year through facilitation of high-value investment leads, including institutional strengthening.

Rimi pointed to progress in expanding the National Investment Certification Programme for States (NICPS); continuing the administration of the Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI); enhancing One-Stop Investment Centre services; advancing strategic policy reforms including updates to the NIPC Act and strengthening the Inclusive Business Policy framework.

She said OSIC ensured that 100 per cent of business registrations were processed within 48 hours.

Other milestones included high efficiency in investor inquiry response, incorporation of nearly 100 companies facilitated as well as improved visa-on-arrival and permit processing, and strong subnational and policy engagements laying the foundation for future investments.

The NIPC boss stated that in Q2 2025, the commission focused on converting investment announcements into tangible projects, strengthening digital platforms, and deepening subnational investment readiness.

She said 713 investor enquiries were processed within the period under review while 71 business registrations got facilitated, including 3,016 direct jobs created across manufacturing, ICT, agro-processing, and renewable energy.

She said the commission also enhanced Nigeria’s visibility at global engagements, including the Brazil-Nigeria Dialogue, Sweden-Nigeria Business Forum, African CEO Forum as well as the BRICS Women Forum.

“These platforms deepened investor engagement and expanded project pipelines,” she noted.

Moreover, Rimi said Q3 was marked by strategic partnerships, sectoral development, digital restoration, and expanded subnational support.

She said 672 investor enquiries processed while 189 business registrations were facilitated – a significant increase from Q2.

Among other things, the NIPC chief executive said 14 companies were granted approvals-in-principle for PSI with eight extension approvals, and 10 certificates issued, including 2,416 direct jobs created.

Looking forward, Rimi further hinted on preparation for transition to the Economic Development Incentive (EDI) framework by January 2026.

She said, “As we look ahead, NIPC is committed to scaling investment facilitation across priority sectors; strengthening NICPS expansion and subnational competitiveness; enhancing investor aftercare and business support services; advancing digital transformation for end-to-end investor experience as well as deepening global and domestic partnerships.”

She stressed that the commission will ensure data-driven transparency in investment reporting as well as positioning the country more boldly and strategically in global markets.”