  • Thursday, 18th December, 2025

Segun Kasali Wins VOA Outstanding Journalist of the Year

Featured | 8 seconds ago

Victoria Ojiako

An Education focused Non-Governmental Organisation, Values for Affordable Education (VOA) Chairity has awarded a Correspondent of Nigerian Tribune Newspapers, Mr Segun Kasali Outstanding Journalist of the Year.

This was made known at the Organisation’s 3rd Anniversary Annual Fundraising Gala held at Civic Centre, Lagos on the 14th of December, 2025.

The Founder, Dr. Olabisi Adekoya described the award as a recognition of the Journalist’s outstanding contributions to the promotion of the values of education and dedication to the success of the policies of the Charity.

Segun Kasali has authored many articles, covering everything from politics and entertainment to health and social issues.

Awards and Recognition: He recently bagged the Ambassador of the Year award from the UK-based IA-Foundation, a non-profit focused on transforming lives through education in Nigeria and Africa. This highlights his passion for tackling issues like out-of-school children.

Storyteller Extraordinaire: Segun digs into impactful topics, calling governments to action through his reporting.

Influential Voice: He’s invited to significant events, like the London Mayor’s inauguration, showing his influence in Nigerian and international circles.

