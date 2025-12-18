ONSA: We’ve Not Provided Arms to Any Socio-cultural Organisation, Claim is False

•Explains why restrictions are placed on sensitive security information from media

Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), yesterday, refuted report that it provided arms to some socio-cultural organisation, insisting that the claims were false.

It, however, explained that restrictions placed on the disclosure of certain security-related information were necessary to safeguard personnel and prevent the compromise of ongoing counter-terrorism operations across the country.

This position was contained in a statement by the Head of Strategic Communications at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA), Mr. Abu Michael, in response to recent media reports published by some online platforms on security operations, particularly in forested areas of Kwara State.

Urging the public to ignore unverified reports that misrepresented conducts of security operations, the ONSA said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the federal government and its agencies are not conducting kinetic operations with any socio-cultural groups.

“Claims that the Office of the National Security Adviser has provided arms to any socio-cultural organisation are false and should be disregarded,” the statement stated.

According to the statement, the reports pushing the claims had prompted the need to clarify the nature and scope of current counter-terrorism activities, which were being carefully coordinated to address threats posed by bandits, criminals and terrorist groups.

Michael explained that, in line with Part III, Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022, the NCTC, under the ONSA, has continued to coordinate and support law enforcement, security and intelligence agencies in combating all forms of terrorism nationwide.

He noted that Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts, guided by the National Counter Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST), combined kinetic and non-kinetic measures.

A key aspect of the kinetic approach, he said, was the deployment of hybrid forces that bring together regular security personnel and trained irregular auxiliaries, including hunters and vigilante elements, particularly in difficult terrains such as forests.

The statement recalled that the model was successfully applied in the North East through the engagement of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), made up of trained civilian volunteers who supported the Armed Forces in operations against Boko Haram.

The same framework, it added, currently informed hybrid deployment in parts of the North West and North Central zones and has recorded notable successes in degrading the operational capabilities of criminals and terrorist groups.

Michael stressed that the situation in Kwara State was not different, but clarified that some media reports on the operations were inaccurate and misleading.

He explained that the limited information available to the public was deliberate, given the sensitive nature of the operations and the need to protect troops and auxiliary forces from unnecessary exposure.

He further clarified that all hybrid personnel involved in counter-terrorism operations were recruited directly by authorised security and intelligence agencies, following strict due diligence, and that all operations were conducted in line with the law and established standard operating procedures.

He, therefore, urged the public to ignore unverified reports that misrepresent the conduct of security operations, while advising the media to exercise restraint and professionalism in reporting security matters.

The NCTC also called on journalists to protect sensitive security information and to seek clarification through designated official spokespersons when in doubt, reaffirming its commitment to an open-door policy aimed at deepening public and stakeholder understanding of Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts.