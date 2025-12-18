ipNX Enhances Robotics, AI Competition in Secondary Schools

ipNX, a leading technology and telecommunications company in Nigeria, collaborated with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) to celebrate outstanding young student innovators at the Annual Secondary School Essay Competition, held recently at Commerce House, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Representing ipNX at the event were the Deputy Director, Strategic Business Initiatives, Mr. Segun Okuneye, and the Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications, Mobolaji Caxton-Martins, who engaged with students, presented prizes, and reaffirmed our dedication to supporting initiatives that foster innovation and thought leadership among youth.

Deputy Director, Strategic Business Initiative, ipNX Nigeria, Segun Okuneye, said: “Education is the cornerstone of national development, and we are proud to support initiatives that challenge students to think critically, innovate, and excel. With our sponsorship, we not only aim to celebrate these young talents but also to inspire them to become leaders and problem-solvers who will shape Nigeria’s future.”