Coy Launches Improved Data Plans

Smile Communications has unveiled a fully upgraded portfolio of data plans designed to give Nigerians significantly more value at considerably lower prices. The newly introduced Smile MINI, Smile MIDI, Smile JUMBO, Smile MAXI, and Smile ANNUAL plans reflect the company’s commitment to delivering smarter, more customer-centric connectivity options for a market whose data needs continue to evolve rapidly.

Head of Marketing Operations at Smile Communications, Olagoke Olaleye, said:
“This transformation is not just a pricing shift — it is the direct outcome of listening to Nigerians. For over a year, we immersed ourselves in the real experiences of our users: how they work, stream, learn, secure their homes, run their businesses and stay connected. What we heard was clear — people want more value without compromise. These new Smile plans deliver exactly that.”

