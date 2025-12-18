Ajayi Foundation Launched to Boost Digital Transformation 

The memories of pioneer Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), late Prof. Gabriel Olalere Ajayi, were re-echoed in Lagos, when a foundation named after him was launched to further enhance Nigeria’s digital transformation drive.

The foundation named as Professor Gabriel Olalere Ajayi Foundation, was launched with a memorial lecture, in honour of a man who championed the National IT Policy framework for Nigeria between 2001 and 2004 when he was director-general of NITDA.

Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, who was a student of Late Ajayi, said: “Besides the various courses that he taught, he was my project supervisor, and thought with passion to raise Nigerians that would add value to Nigeria’s digital economy. I cherish you and your memories will live on.”

Technology expert, Chris Uwaje, spoke about the commitment to duty of late Ajayi. He narrated how he worked with late Ajayi when the first National IT Policy was drafted in 2002, with late Ajayi as Chairman and he was the Vice Chairman. He described late Ajayi as a man with a vision that was far ahead of his time.

In his welcome address, the son of late Prof. Gabriel Ajayi, Dr. Olaniyi Ajayi, said the foundation was inspired by a man who meant different things to different people.

“He valued education with passion, and sacrificed his time, comfort, and convenience to ensure that others had the opportunity to learn through and stand on their feet,” he said.

The Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, who was the first keynote speaker, described late Ajayi as a renowned academic, a professor of telecommunications engineering, who brought to NITDA not just technical expertise, but a strategic passion to see Nigeria leap into the digital age.