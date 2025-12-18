Ahmed Musa Retires from Super Eagles After 15 Years Service to Nigeria

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s most capped footballer, Ahmed Musa, 33, yesterday announced his retirement from international duty with the Super Eagles.

The Kano Pillars winger who returned to the Nigerian domestic topflight NPFL for his third stint after sojourn in Europe and the Middle East as a professional footballer, won a record 111 caps with the Super Eagles spanning over 15 years.

Musa announced his retirement from the Super Eagles on Wednesday via his social media account on X (formerly Twitter).

In an emotional post, Musa began: “I wore this badge with pride for 15 years. “From a 17-year-old boy answering every call to becoming the most capped Super Eagle with 111 appearances. AFCON champion. Nigeria’s highest World Cup goalscorer. Captain. Servant. Believer.

The now former Super Eagles Captain, continued: “I gave everything. Thank you, Nigeria… my heart will always beat green.”

The former Leicester City winger reflected on his humble beginnings, recalling how his national team journey began when he was simultaneously invited to the U-20, U-23, and senior Super Eagles teams.

“Playing 111 matches for my country is something I hold with deep respect. To become the most capped player in the history of Nigerian football is a great honour. Every time I wore the jersey, I understood the responsibility that came with it.”

The pacy winger was an integral part of the squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in Johannesburg, South Africa and also made history the following year at the World Cup in Brazil. Musa became the first Super Eagles player to score two goals in a World Cup match when he stunned Argentina with his brilliance in Porto Alegre.

He repeated the feat at the next edition of the World Cup in Russia in 2018 when he similarly netted two goals against Iceland

In Musa’s estimation, these two feats (AFCON Win and the two goals against Argentina and Iceland) remain moments to treasure for life.

“Winning the 2013 AFCON will always stand out. That team showed what it meant to play for Nigeria.

“Scoring at the World Cup, against Argentina and Iceland, are memories I will always carry with me. To score four goals at the World Cup and be Nigeria’s highest goalscorer on that stage is something I am truly grateful for.”

Musa heaped plaudits on his teammates, coaches, backroom staff and administrators for believing in him throughout his illustrious career. He also expressed gratitude to the Nigerian fans at home and abroad for their support over the years.

Musa’s retirement came barely days after his deputy captain, William Troost-Ekong, similarly called time on his international career with Nigeria.

Although still active on the pitch for Kano Pillars, the team from where he gained prominence and got called up to the Super Eagles, Musa is believed to have hanged his boots to concentrate on his several business interests in the country and abroad.

His philanthropy stands him, head and shoulder above his contemporaries in the Nigerian football space.